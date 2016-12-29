Bob Dylan tribute concert set Jan. 13 at the Steeple Center

Tribute band Bob: The Music of Bob Dylan (Photo submitted)

Tribute band Bob: The Music of Bob Dylan is set to perform at 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, at the Steeple Center in Rosemount.

The performance is the first in a series of tribute-band concerts at the Steeple Center organized by the Rosemount Area Arts Council. Other shows in the series include Beatles tribute act A Hard Day’s Night (Feb. 10), That’ll Be The Day: The Buddy Holly Tribute (April 1), ABBA: ABBAsolutely Fab (April 29), and an Elvis/Roy Orbison tribute (May 20).

Tickets for the Bob Dylan concert are $14 and are available at www.rosemountarts.com.