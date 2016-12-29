Burnsville Year in Review: Landfill tug-of-war made headlines

The Burnsville Fire Department cleaned the scene of the March 17 fatal police shooting of Map Kong outside the McDonald’s at Highway 13 and Washburn Avenue. (File photo by John Gessner)

The owner of the old Freeway Landfill in Burnsville and the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency failed in 2016 to agree to terms on a landfill cleanup project. The MPCA said the cleanup is now in the hands of the federal Environmental Protection Agency, which had threatened a Superfund action. (City of Burnsville photo)

Out of sight and mind to most in Burnsville, the old Freeway Landfill west of Interstate 35W made headlines in 2016 as the property owner and state officials deadlocked over plans to clean it up. The stalemate threw the cleanup, which officials say is needed to safeguard future drinking water supplies, into the federal government’s lap.

In addition to potential action on the landfill after years of inaction, the year brought other changes to Burnsville.

The Police Department had a testing year, with two officer-involved fatal shootings and events raising questions nationally about officer safety and police-community relations.

The November election shook up the City Council, with newcomers signaling a greater openness to development that could include apartments.

A plea bargain and a life sentence closed the case of 20-year-old Anarae Schunk, whose September 2013 murder “broke the hearts of many people in our community,” according to Dakota County Attorney James Backstrom.

From the pages of Sun Thisweek, here are some highlights of 2016 in Burnsville.

Landfill

In late January, city officials cheered a would-be deal to finally bring the Freeway Landfill into Minnesota’s Closed Landfill Program. Announced Jan. 28 by the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, the deal would have turned management of the dormant landfill under a five-year, $64.4 million MPCA cleanup plan.

In late August, the MPCA declared the deal dead because the landowner wouldn’t take the steps needed to bring the property into the state’s Closed Landfill Program.

The next step, the MPCA said, is one the Closed Landfill Program was created to avoid — a federal Superfund action in which the Environmental Protection Agency attempts to identify parties responsible for contaminating the site and saddle them with the cleanup costs.

The unlined, riverfront landfill collected trash from 1969 to 1990.

Under the state-funded Closed Landfill Program, the MPCA proposed to dig up waste in the landfill property, which has been in the R.B. McGowan family since the mid-1960s, and replace it atop a liner to prevent contaminants from polluting groundwater. Waste on the east side of the property would be moved to the west. The state would own that property, leaving 40 acres of developable land to landfill owners R.B. McGowan Co. and Freeway Transfer, a garbage-transfer station on the property, the MPCA said.

Without the protective liner, groundwater will be endangered once dewatering ceases at the Kraemer Mining and Materials quarry south of the landfill, the MPCA says. Dewatering will end when mining ends, which Burnsville officials say could be 20 years from now.

When dewatering ends, the water table will rise to the level of the landfill, leaving some of the waste sitting in groundwater that will be exposed to contaminants such as heavy metals, medical waste, volatile organic compounds and cobalt, according to the MPCA.

Police shootings

Three Burnsville police officers who fatally shot a man acting wildly and brandishing a knife outside a McDonald’s restaurant March 17 were cleared by the Dakota County grand jury in June.

The grand jury concluded that officers Taylor Jacobs, John Mott and Maksim Yakovlev were legally justified in using deadly force on Map Kong, 38, of Chaska, Backstrom said. A fourth officer involved in the incident, Lyn Tonne, didn’t fire.

Officers fired 23 times at Kong, who was later found to have amphetamine and methamphetamine in his system. They first confronted him while he was sitting in his car, bouncing around erratically, flapping his arms up and down while holding what Police Chief Eric Gieseke described as a “large dagger.”

“Drop the knife!” officers shouted repeatedly after breaking the passenger-side windows of the 2001 Pontiac Sunfire. Two shots from Jacobs’ Taser didn’t affect Kong, who then flung open his door and bolted. The officers fired as he ran.

The grand jury found the shooting legally justified, but Kong’s family filed a civil suit claiming the city failed to properly train its officers in deadly force and mental health crisis response. The suit seeks a series of compensatory and punitive damage awards each exceeding $1 million.

On Sept. 26, a Burnsville officer shot an armed, reportedly suicidal man, who died of multiple gunshot wounds. Jamie Joseph Lewis, 48, was killed outside of the Dahcotah View Apartments at 1605 Cliff Road E., where he lived.

Prior to the Kong and Lewis shootings, Burnsville hadn’t had a fatal officer-involved shooting since 1981.

“To quote one of our officers, we lost our innocence that day,” Police Chief Eric Gieseke said in July, referring to the Kong shooting. “Our people have changed. It’s tough.”

Burnsville police wore blue mourning bands after a July 7 shooting in Dallas that killed five cops and wounded nine, a July 17 shooting that killed three officers and wounded three in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and a July 29 shooting that killed an officer and wounded another in San Diego, California.

Since the Dallas and Baton Rouge shootings, Burnsville officers have doubled up in squad cars when possible, a departure from past practice, Gieseke said in August.

Officers in uniform also wear bullet-resistant body armor, a practice that Gieseke said began under his predecessor, Bob Hawkins. He said he tightened the policy to allow no exceptions. Some officers have bought their own heavier armor to resist rifle rounds, not just shotgun rounds, Gieseke said.

But complaints against Burnsville police — six were filed with the department in 2015 — rarely involve use-of-force incidents, Gieseke said. Burnsville has used body cameras for six years, the first department in Minnesota to do so.

Schunk case

comes to a close

Prosecutors accepted a plea agreement in the 2013 stabbing death of Anarae Schunk, sparing her loved ones the trauma of a “lengthy and difficult trial,” Dakota County Attorney James Backstrom said. Schunk’s ex-boyfriend, Shavelle Oscar Chavez-Nelson, pleaded guilty Jan. 15 to one count of second-degree unintentional murder.

The 20-year-old Burnsville woman was killed on or about Sept. 22, 2013, at a home in Rosemount. Chavez-Nelson is serving life without parole for the related shooting death of a man outside Nina’s Grill in Burnsville on Sept. 22.

As part of the deal in the Schunk case, Chavez-Nelson was sentenced to 17 years to run concurrently with the life sentence he’s serving in Stillwater, Backstrom said.

“With that in mind, we’re not going to be able to put him in prison any longer,” Backstrom said. “But I did believe it was important for Anarae’s family, for our community, and for justice that he also admit to a murder offense related to Anarae’s death. And that’s what occurred. I accepted the plea, with the support of Anarae’s family, to avoid a lengthy and difficult trial.”

Prosecutors originally charged Chavez-Nelson with intentional second-degree murder. A grand jury added a charge of first-degree premeditated murder.

His then-girlfriend, Ashley Marie Conrade, 26, of Rosemount, was sentenced to 15 years in prison in February. She pleaded guilty a year earlier to two felony counts of aiding an offender after the fact — one for each of Chavez-Nelson’s two murders.

City elections

The two Burnsville City Council members elected Nov. 8 bring an inclination to mix things up to hasten development and redevelopment in the aging suburb.

Both Dan Gustafson — a twice-elected council member from 2005-2012 who didn’t seek re-election that year — and newcomer Cara Schulz say the city needs to re-examine old zoning policies and pursue more mixed land uses.

“Everyone I talk to, they want to see cranes in the city,” said Gustafson, 64. “They want to see development going on. They want to see expansion of the tax base.”

During his second term, Gustafson tried unsuccessfully to convince a council majority to allow new apartment projects to tap into the growing “high-end” rental market.

“There are developers out there ready to come forward,” he said in a post-election interview.

Gustafson was the top vote-getter in a four-way race for two four-year council terms. He won 31 percent of the vote, followed by Schulz (28.1 percent), Planning Commission Chairman Jim Bradrick (22.8 percent) and Robin G. Harris, the first African-American general election candidate for city office in Burnsville (17.5 percent).

Council Members Mary Sherry and Suzanne Nguyen didn’t seek re-election.

Elizabeth Kautz, the mayor since 1995, won her eighth term without opposition.

Other elections

Darlene Miller, owner and CEO of Permac Industries in Burnsville, lost her bid for Congress in the 2nd District Republican primary in August.

Miller, who was endorsed by retiring U.S. Rep. John Kline, of Burnsville, ran a distant second to the winner, former radio host Jason Lewis, in a four-way race. Lewis went on to defeat Eagan DFLer Angie Craig in November.

Republicans kept their grip on state legislative seats in most of the city. Sen. Dan Hall was re-elected in District 56, Rep. Roz Peterson was re-elected in District 56B and Drew Christensen was re-elected in District 56A.

In northeast Burnsville, Eagan DFlers Sen. Jim Carlson (District 51) and Sandy Masin (District 51A) were re-elected.

Dollar Tree

shootings

The accused gunman in two Nov. 7 shootings — one fatal — at the Dollar Tree store on Aldrich Avenue in Burnsville faces charges including first-degree murder.

Grant David Hendrickson, 27, of South St. Paul, allegedly killed Donald Joseph Hortsch, 69, of Rosemount, and permanently disabled his other alleged victim, 26.

According to the criminal complaint, Hendrickson came to the store to confront a store employee who had argued earlier with Hendrickson’s girlfriend. She learned from the employee that Hendrickson is a convicted sex offender, and relayed the revelation to him in a phone call, according to the complaint.

Hortsch had nothing to do with the altercations Hendrickson started at the store, authorities said.

Airport noise

In an Oct. 12 meeting at City Hall, a crowd of Burnsville residents unleashed their frustration with more frequent aircraft noise caused by an increase in departures over the city.

Officials at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport readily admitted the problem and said they’re working on plans to bring relief to Burnsville and other cities affected by increased southerly departures from north-south Runway 17-35.

Remedies could be a year away, according to Minneapolis officials of the Federal Aviation Administration, which is managing a new set of national rules for maintaining safe spaces between departing and arriving aircraft.

Departures from Runway 17, which historically comprise about 25 percent of airport departures, rose to 35 percent from March through September of this year — an increase of about 1,500.

There are two reasons for the increase. The increased prevalence of winds from the south puts the airport in its “south flow” more often (planes need to land and take off into the wind). The south flow raises the number of departures from Runway 17. Even under a “mixed flow,” departing planes must fly straight out before turning east, meaning departures that would have flown over central Eagan are coming over Burnsville.

The other reason is the new set of rules, generated by a National Transportation Safety Board recommendation, governing departing and arriving aircraft on non-intersecting, converging runways. At MSP, that means protecting a certain amount of airspace from conflicts between aircraft departing runways 30L or 30R while an aircraft is arriving on Runway 35.

Orange Line

The regional Counties Transit Improvement Board voted Aug. 17 for a $37.5 million funding commitment to keep federal funds flowing for the embattled, $150.7 million Orange Line bus rapid transit project along I-35W from Minneapolis to Burnsville.

The vote followed a summer of discontent over the Dakota County Board’s June decision to pull out of CTIB in 2019. The county says it doesn’t get a fair return in transit projects for its share of the quarter-cent sales tax and $20 motor vehicle sales tax contributed by the five CTIB counties — Dakota, Hennepin, Ramsey, Anoka and Washington.

Talk among members of pulling or curtailing CTIB’s contribution to the Orange Line because of the pullout led backers to rally in defense of the project.

Minneapolis Mayor Betsy Hodges headlined an Aug. 11 appearance at the Orange Line’s future Nicollet Avenue Station in Burnsville. City and chamber of commerce officials from the four cities along the Orange Line attended.

Sunny side up

Burnsville residents are uncommonly contented with their city, and they, along with business owners, are feeling more confident after shaking off the effects of the Great Recession.

Those are among the findings of city-commissioned phone surveys of 400 residents and 300 business owners and managers. The surveys, done every four years, were conducted by The Morris Leatherman Co., a Minneapolis-based market and research firm.

The surveys show an “enthusiasm change” since 2012, “a lot of changes moving from good to excellent,” CEO Peter Leatherman said in July.

Lions turn 50

The Burnsville Lions Club celebrated its 50th anniversary with a banquet in May. The club was chartered on May 12, 1966, with 31 members.

Its recent donations included $50,000 in 2013 to help the city build the Burnsville Lions Playground at Cliff Fen Park. Another $70,000 in 2015 was matched by city funds for a splash pad next to the playground. The Lions gave $50,000 to complete funding of a $213,000 Burnsville Skate Park upgrade that debuted in September.

Fire Department

expanding

With emergency medical calls rising yearly, the Burnsville Fire Department is using a federal grant to hire four more firefighter-paramedics.

The new responders will be deployed on a 12-hour daily shift, a departure from the department’s 24-hour shifts. The new shift, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., mirrors the busiest times for emergency medical calls, Fire Chief B.J. Jungmann said.

The City Council voted Sept. 20 to accept the $1.1 million grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. It will fund salaries and benefits of the new hires from March 2017 through March 2019. The city applied for the grant through FEMA’s Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response program.

Aging of the population is the primary cause of the rise in medical calls, Jungmann said. Emergency medical services nationwide are feeling the strain, he said.

Police station,

garage

A City Council majority agreed in August to add a garage costing up to $2.5 million to $10.1 million in improvements already planned for the station and adjacent City Hall, which opened in 1989.

Council members Bill Coughlin and Mary Sherry wanted the garage to remain in a future phase of city facility projects as originally planned. But a past police chief, Mike DuMoulin, argued against any delay, saying an enclosed garage was discussed nearly 30 years ago when City Hall and the police station were planned.

Though it didn’t make the cut at that time, a garage was part of a police master plan that was to have been reviewed every five years, said DuMoulin, who became a Burnsville cop in 1965 and retired as chief in 1998.

Renovation of the cramped, outdated police station is scheduled to begin in April.

Retirements

Terry Schultz, who started his career with the city of Burnsville in 1986, retired in July as director of parks, recreation and natural resources.

Echo, a 7-year-old black and tan German shepherd, retired this past fall as a Burnsville police canine handled by officer Ben Archambault. Two narrowed discs in his spine left him physically unable to do the job any longer.

Robert Alpers

Longtime civic leader Robert Alpers died March 16 at age 82.

A father of three, Alpers was a longtime youth sports coach and a former Burnsville Athletic Club president and commissioner. He served on the Burnsville-Eagan-Savage District 191 School Board from 1977 to 1983 and later was appointed to the board of the Dakota County Community Development Agency. Alpers served as chair of both boards for part of his tenure.

He was a Rotary member who also served as district governor, a member and head usher at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Savage, a Knights of Columbus member, a Burnsville Fire Muster volunteer and a campaign chair for the late Burnsville City Council Member Charlie Crichton.

Alpers was well-known at Edward Neill Elementary in Burnsville, his family’s neighborhood school, where he served as a Reading Buddy for many years after his children were grown. He coached sports teams for all three. And he played slow-pitch softball until he was nearly 60.

Kautz meets

Trump

Mayor Elizabeth Kautz was part of a five-member delegation from the U.S. Conference of Mayors that met with President-elect Donald Trump Dec. 15 at Trump Tower in Manhattan.

The group promoted the conference’s agenda for American cities, said Kautz, a past conference president.

In broad strokes, Trump voiced support, Kautz said in an interview.

Cities are “the engine of the economy,” she said. “We drive it. (Trump) looked at me and said, ‘I get it; I’m there.’ ”