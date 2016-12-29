Burnsville/Eagan sports in review: Local athletes, national impact

What do a nationally prominent volleyball team, standouts from two NCAA championship hockey teams and two current National Football League players have in common?

All came from Burnsville and Eagan high schools – and 2016 was a good year for all of them. In this edition, we look back at the year in sports in Burnsville and Eagan:

Now performing on Sundays (and Mondays)

Former members of the Eagan and Burnsville high school football teams now hold spots on NFL rosters. Eagan graduate Zach Zenner is in his second season with the Detroit Lions after a record-setting career at South Dakota State University. He’s tied for second on the Lions with 265 rushing yards and has 14 receptions for 155 yards. Zenner has three touchdowns this season, including two in Monday night’s game at Dallas.

Burnsville graduate C.J. Smith came out of North Dakota State, where he helped the Bison win a fifth consecutive national championship and was regarded as one of the best defensive backs in the Football Championship Subdivision. He signed with Philadelphia as a free agent and earned a spot on the active roster.

Once again, the team to beat Senior setter/outside hitter Brie Orr helped lead Eagan to a second consecutive state volleyball championship and third in four years. Photo by Mark Trockman

Eagan went into the high school volleyball season as the favorite in Class 3A – which made sense because the Wildcats returned everybody from a team that won the 2015 state title. If they felt pressure to repeat, they didn’t show it. They won their first 24 matches, taking their only loss of the season in their final regular-season match, then won six in a row in the section and state tournaments. They dropped only one set the entire postseason – to Champlin Park, the team Eagan beat in four sets in the state Class 3A final.

“Winning last year and winning my senior year, I don’t know if I’ll ever have a feeling this great, because we’re all kind of like sisters,” said Eagan senior Brie Orr, who was a part of three state championship teams and will enroll at the University of Iowa next month. The Wildcats finished 31-1 and were ranked third nationally.

Champions on ice

Players from Eagan and Burnsville had key roles on teams that won the NCAA Division I women’s and men’s hockey championships. Megan Wolfe, a high-scoring forward at Eagan, completed a transition to defense and had 29 points and a plus-47 rating for a Minnesota team that won the school’s seventh national women’s championship.

Brock Boeser, who played at Burnsville High, was the leading scorer for the University of North Dakota men’s team that defeated Quinnipiac 5-1 in the Frozen Four championship game. Boeser had a goal and three assists in the title game and led the Fighting Hawks in scoring with 60 points.

Football carousel

It was a tumultuous few months for the Eagan High School football team, starting with Rick Sutton’s decision in February to resign after 10 seasons as head coach. The school thought it had Sutton’s replacement, naming former Red Wing head coach (and former University of Minnesota player) Rickey Foggie to the position. Foggie withdrew from consideration 10 days later after school district officials were alerted to questionable content Foggie “liked” in his Twitter feed. Foggie then reconsidered and sought to be reinstated, saying he had been pressured to step aside.

But the school moved on its search and hired Ben Hanson, previously an assistant coach at several metro-area high schools, including St. Thomas Academy. The Wildcats struggled in Hanson’s first season, going 0-9.

Keeping it in the family

Burnsville turned to former Blaze athletes to take over two of its varsity programs. Rachel Keeney, who played high school softball at Burnsville about 15 years ago, was named head coach at her alma mater during the summer. Keeney, also a four-year player at the University of Minnesota, was an assistant coach working with Pat Feely the previous three years.

Heading up the boys swimming program is Paul Tierney, who helped Burnsville win the 2007 Class AA team championship and won two individual races at state in 2008. Tierney went on to compete at the University of Minnesota and for several years has coached at Black Dog Swimming, the Burnsville-based club program.

An emotional journey

Burnsville qualified for the state boys hockey tournament for the first time in nine years, and it brought special meaning to one of its top players, senior forward Cade Borchardt. He had 14 points in three Section 3AA tournament games, including six – a hat trick and three assists – in the Blaze’s 7-1 victory over St. Thomas Academy in the section final.

After the Blaze received its section championship trophy, Borchardt’s brother Cole was brought to the Burnsville bench. Cole Borchardt, also a hockey star at Burnsville, was critically injured in an August 2014 car accidents that took the life of one of his classmates, Ty Alyea. “My brother’s unbelievable,” Cade Borchardt said. “He’s the most important person in my life. I told him at the beginning of the year we’re going to state, we’re going to state for sure.”

Eagan tennis success

Eagan reached the state Class AA girls tennis championship match, making the 2016 season the most successful in the program’s history. Eagan finished 22-3, with two of the losses coming to eventual state champions (Mahtomedi in Class AA, Blake in Class A), and Edina, which had won the previous 19 Class AA championships.

Added strength in doubles helped Eagan get to the state championship match, where the Wildcats lost to Mahtomedi 5-2. The Wildcats also won the South Suburban Conference championship, which might not have been possible if not for a gritty performance by singles player Lauren Ferg, who won a match against Eastview four days after having her appendix removed.

Fifth place for Blaze baseball

Burnsville played at the state baseball tournament for the first time since winning the large-school championship in 2011. This year the Blaze recovered from an opening-round loss to Woodbury to win the consolation championship. Pitchers Kyle Ferderer and Sam Carlson, both headed for Division I colleges, helped spark Burnsville to a 22-5 season.

Junior first baseman Ryan Brunner hit a Burnsville’s Logan Carpenter tags out a Maple Grove runner during the state baseball tournament. Photo by Rich Moll

home run in a consolation-round game against Blaine at the state tourney. He had two hits and a run batted in against in an 8-7 victory over Maple Grove that gave Burnsville the consolation title.

No introduction necessary

The skiers at the top of the awards podium at the state boys Alpine skiing meet didn’t need to introduce themselves. They already knew plenty about each other. Two seniors, Eagan’s Tommy Anderson and Burnsville’s Jack Lindsay, finished first and second. Anderson, who won his first state championship, finished about three-tenths of a second ahead of Lindsay.

Luke Doolittle of Eastview was third. Anderson, Lindsay and Doolittle were rivals during high school meets, but they’re teammates on the Buck Hill club squad.

Nordic runner-up

Eagan junior Patrick Acton finished second in pursuit at the state boys Nordic skiing meet in Biwabik. His teammate, Ryan Steger, placed eighth, and the two helped the Wildcats place 12th as a team.

Burnsville sent its boys and girls teams to the state meet. The Blaze tied Ely for fifth in the girls meet, with Burnsville’s Kelly Koch taking 11th place individually. Nate Blichfeldt was 11th in the boys race and Burnsville was 15th in the team standings.

Another South Suburban Conference skier, Eastview’s Margie Freed, won the girls pursuit championship.