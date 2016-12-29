Dorothy L. Britz, age 74, of Lakeville, died on Tuesday, December 27, 2016 at St. Gertrudes Health and Rehabilitation Center, Shakopee.

Funeral services held at Hosanna! Lutheran Church, Lakeville, on Friday, December 30, 2016. Private interment on Monday at Meadow Ridge Memorial Park, Faribault.

Arrangements were completed by the Boldt Funeral Home, Faribault.

Dorothy, the daughter of Aaron and Emma (Schmidtke) Ross, was born on December 25, 1942 in Forest Township, Rice County. She graduated from Faribault High School in 1960 and was a High School Business Education and Social Studies teacher at Richfield, Rosemount and Lakeville High Schools.

She is survived by her husband, Jerome Britz of Lakeville; two sons, Todd (and Cheri) Britz of Maple Grove and Kevin (and Larissa) Britz of Cologne; seven grandchildren, Aaron, Laura, Jenna, Nicole, Chase, Luke and Leah Britz; one sister, Lorraine Nelson of Faribault; one brother, Rev. Harold (and Edith) Ross of Elgin, IL; one sister-in-law, Jerilyn Britz of Luverne; and many nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be given to the Psoriasis Foundation, Arthritis Foundation and Hosanna! Lutheran Church.

