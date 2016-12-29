Farmington/Rosemount sports in review: Headline-makers, risk-takers, record-breakers

In 2016, athletes from Farmington and Rosemount frequently made headlines, and sometimes on a national scale.

Following is a look at some of the highlights in the sports year that was:

A walk around Augusta National

Sammy Schmitz spent the first part of 2016 living any golfer’s dream by playing a number of rounds at Augusta National Golf Club. Two of those were in April at the 79th Masters Tournament, to which he was invited after winning the 2015 U.S. Mid-Amateur. Although he shot 81 and 75 to miss the cut, the Farmington native finished ahead of several prominent players, including former Masters champions Mark O’Meara, Sandy Lyle and Ian Woosnam, as well as 2016 European Ryder Cup captain Darren Clarke.

Schmitz went on to have another solid season. In addition to playing in the U.S. Amateur and Mid-Amateur, he won the Minnesota Golf Association Mid-Amateur, was on winning teams in two Minnesota Public Golf Association events and was on the second-place team in the MGA Four-Ball. He was MGA men’s player of the year for the second consecutive season and the fifth time in six years.

Making a run to the Bank Rosemount players pose with their runner-up trophy from the state Class AA girls soccer tournament. Photo by Mike Shaughnessy

Rosemount had been an afterthought in the state high school girls soccer playoffs; after all, the Irish had not been to the state tournament since 1997. Last fall, however, the Irish made their presence known. First, they ended Eagan’s two-year reign as state Class AA champion, defeating the Wildcats 2-1 in the Section 3AA final on Jadyn Scholler’s goal with about eight minutes remaining.

The Irish then beat Minnetonka 2-1 in overtime and Minneapolis Washburn 2-1 in the first two rounds of the state tournament before losing to Centennial 2-1 in the championship game at U.S. Bank Stadium. While the end disappointed the Irish, it was the first time Rosemount had advanced past the first round in five state tournament appearances. “What they did in order to get here was nothing short of spectacular,” coach Gretchen Stramel said.

All orange and black at the finish Farmington eighth-grader Anna Fenske is all by herself near the finish of the state Class AA girls cross country race, which she won. Photo by John Sherman

The goal for Farmington runners Anna Fenske and Lauren Peterson was to finish first and second at the state Class AA girls cross country meet. “We kind of planned it because we like to work together,” Peterson said.

Still to be determined was the order of finish. Fenske pulled away in the second half of the race and won in 17 minutes, 41.5 seconds, giving Farmington High School its first state high school cross country champion. Peterson was second in 18:17.1. It was the fourth consecutive year teammates finished first and second in the girls Class AA race, something that had never happened at state before 2013.

In the spring, Peterson finished third and Fenske seventh in the 1,600 meters at the state track and field meet. The two also finished in the top 30 in Nike Cross Nationals in Oregon in November. During the summer, Peterson won a national Junior Olympic age-group championship in the 1,500 meters. With Fenske an eighth-grader and Peterson a sophomore, they’ll likely be back for more.

Irish aced out in OT

Rosemount made its seventh trip to the state football playoffs since 2006, reaching the Class 6A quarterfinals before losing to Champlin Park 34-28 in overtime. The Irish drove 73 yards in the fourth quarter for a touchdown, tying the game with less than one minute remaining, but in overtime were stopped short on two attempts from the Champlin Park 1-yard line.

The Irish went 9-2 and tied Lakeville North for the East Metro White subdistrict championship. Don’t tell the Irish they have to share anything, however. The highlight of their season probably was their 24-21 overtime victory at Lakeville North in the final regular-season game.

Tigers are terrors on the mat

Taylor Venz and Victor Gliva have won three of the four individual state wrestling championships in Farmington High School history. Venz, who is Farmington’s first two-time state champion, defeated Lucas Jeske of St. Michael-Albertville 12-3 in the 182-pound championship match at the state Class 3A tourney at Xcel Energy Center. Venz, now at the University of Nebraska, also won a state title at 106 in 2013. He also has two state third-place medals. He’s the first Farmington wrestler to qualify for state five times, the first to medal four times and is the school’s career victories leader with 204. He was 46-2 in his senior season.

Gliva, now at Division III wrestling power Augsburg, closed a 43-1 season with a state title at 113. He allowed only one point in four matches at the state individual tournament and defeated Willmar’s Cael Carlson 8-0 in the final. After defeating Carlson, Gliva stuck around the arena floor to watch his cousin Jake, a sophomore at Simley, win a Class 2A state championship at 120.

Irish’s Hedin medals

Adam Hedin’s wrestling career didn’t end quite the way he wanted, but he earned his third consecutive state meet medal. The Rosemount senior reached the Class 3A final at 132 pounds but lost to Centennial’s Jakob Bergeland when Bergeland got an escape with seconds remaining.

Hedin was 40-3 in his senior season after going 45-0 and winning the state 132-pound title as a junior. He had three consecutive 40-victory seasons for Rosemount and now wrestles at St. Cloud State University.

Tigers skate to state

A veteran Farmington team qualified for the state Class AA boys hockey tournament for the first time in school history. The school, which twice had been in the Class A tourney, earned its way to the big show by spanking defending state champion – and Tigers playoff nemesis – Lakeville North 6-2 in the Section 1AA championship.

Led by senior standouts such as Tyler Jette, John Siebenaler, Wyatt Jensen and Erik Holmstrom, Farmington finished 19-11-1 and placed sixth in the state tournament. The 2016-17 squad is a team in transition. Not only are many of the top scorers from last season gone but the Tigers have a new head coach, former University of North Dakota and NHL player Lee Goren. He replaced Greg May, who left in the summer to be hockey coach and an assistant athletic director at Blake.

Ruling the pool again

Rosemount won its sixth consecutive Section 3AA girls swimming championship in November, finishing 10 points in front of South Suburban Conference rival Eagan. The Irish, who also won the SSC regular-season championship, won eight of the 12 events in the section meet.

The Irish went on to finish sixth in the state meet, with Macy Klein, Cassandra Hutchins, Molly Urkiel and Anna Wenman earning sixth place in the 400-yard freestyle relay.

Tigers push back on the football field

Farmington’s introduction to Class 6A football had not been smooth. The Tigers suffered through a winless season in 2014-15 and won just two games the next year. Rosemount was a particularly difficult obstacle – going into their game in October, the Irish had won the previous five meetings between the teams by a combined 265-49.

But the Tigers took advantage of several Rosemount turnovers to score 22 points in the fourth quarter and win 28-17 at Irish Stadium. Farmington, which took a 1-4 record into that game, finished 4-5 and gave an indication it would be a program to contend with in the future.

Vraa gets NFL tryout

Rosemount High School graduate Zach Vraa left North Dakota State University as the Bison’s career leader in receptions, receiving yardage and touchdown catches. He also was part of five Bison teams that won the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs. Although he wasn’t selected in the NFL draft, Vraa was invited to the Minnesota Vikings minicamp in the spring.

He didn’t latch on with a team, but still is hoping to follow the path that took other local players such as Zach Zenner (Eagan/Detroit Lions), C.J. Smith (Burnsville/Philadelphia Eagles) and Tom Compton (Rosemount/Atlanta Falcons) to the NFL.