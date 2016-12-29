Fire claims Apple Valley family’s home

Charred bedsprings and other damaged household items sat beside heaps of ash outside the home on Hemlock Court North that was rendered uninhabitable by a fire Tuesday night. (Photo by Andrew Miller)

A family of eight was uninjured but lost their home in a fire Tuesday night in Apple Valley.

Apple Valley fire crews were called to a four-unit residential complex on the 14200 block of Hemlock Court North just after 9 p.m. on a report of a fire in one of the residences.

The blaze was a “two-alarm fire” and all available Apple Valley fire units responded to the scene, Fire Chief Nealon Thompson said.

Six or seven family members were home when the fire broke out, and all managed to escape the residence unharmed.

Firefighters had the fire largely under control within 12 minutes of receiving the emergency call. Fire crews remained on the scene for about four hours.

The unit in which the fire broke out sustained heavy damage and was a “total loss,” Thompson said.

The three adjoining units suffered smoke damage, but were still habitable following the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The only injury reported was to an Apple Valley firefighter who slipped on the ice and bruised his shoulder. Thompson described the injury as minor and said the firefighter was back on duty Wednesday morning.

“It’s one of those winter hazards firefighters have to deal with,” Thompson said. “Getting your footing on the ice, when you’re hauling big hoses, is something we have to worry about.”

American Red Cross volunteers were providing assistance to the family displaced by the fire, including immediate needs and long-term recovery planning, the Red Cross reported.