James August Swenson

(May 17, 1954 – Dec. 22, 2016)

After a valiant battle with cancer, James A. Swenson, age 62, of Rosemount died peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on December 22, 2016.

He was born on May 17, 1954 in Crookston, MN to Orvin and Betty Swenson.

Preceded in death by his father, Orvin Swenson. He is survived by his loving mother Betty, adored wife Jeanne, cherished children Erica (Travis) Sweet of Farmington, Elisa (Kal) Nordby of Maple Grove, stepson Miles (Chelsea) Ghorley of Cleveland, TN, grandchildren Lola and Stella Sweet, Harper Walerak and Olive Nordby, Mason Ghorley and many other loving relatives and friends.

James enjoyed hunting and fishing along with riding his Harley Davidson. He was an exceptional father, grandfather, husband and son. James founded JA Swenson & Associates out of his basement in 1982. He developed a passion for his field and his industry which continued to grow and thrive. James is loved by all who knew him and will be dearly missed.

Memorial Services will be held Friday, Jan 6th at White Funeral Home in Apple Valley (952-432-2001) at 11 AM, with visitation beginning at 10 AM.

