Lakeville Area School District 194 levy election possible in 2017

Middle school redesign funding discussed

Lakeville Area School District 194 School Board members discussed holding a levy election in November 2017, the third since 2013, to renew an expiring levy and fund changes in middle school programming.

Significant budget cuts five years ago eliminated 26 middle school positions and eliminated the popular team teaching model, according to the district.

Board Member Bob Erickson said other districts have recently used a “promotional approach” with voters in revising a renewal of an existing operating levy, and suggested District 194 request taxpayers to renew and increase the levy to fund staffing for a middle school redesign.

“They have done some things that are creative and don’t follow a strict (levy) renewal scenario,” Erickson said. “Renewals have been 95 percent successful for existing operating renewals, but more recently in surrounding districts adjustments to the amount of that levy have been equally successful if properly promoted and voters were properly educated.”

Erickson also stated concern that the district make sure it has enough funding to cover not just additional staff as principals requested but the space and the tools needed to implement expanded programming.

Discussion of funding arose during a Dec. 20 board workshop when board members generally agreed to prioritize middle school redesign after all three middle school principals proposed changes to extend the school day, increase electives and incorporate Project Lead the Way STEM curriculum for every middle school student.

STEM combines science, technology, engineering, and math to focus on solving real-world problems using project-based learning.

The principals presented three options to incrementally construct a Project Lead the Way lab in every middle school, hire and train staff, purchase computers and equipment.

They also proposed a fourth option to delay implementation until 2018 to formulate a three-year plan that would ultimately add 9 new teachers.

The principals also requested middle school hours expand from six to eight hours and increase elective and exploratory offerings to include world languages, art and possibly additional options that existed prior to 2011, including woods, metals, computer technology, drama and foods.

Costs were estimated at over $2 million to implement all aspects of the proposal.

Board Member Terry Lind said he supported the fourth option, but urged the board to make the middle level a priority, stating it has been “neglected for a long time.”

Funds from recent levy elections have been devoted to restoring elementary programs, including art and fifth-grade band, and reducing high school class sizes.

The district has also funded MNCAPS, an off-site career-oriented program for high school students, and remodeling at Orchard Lake Elementary to make Impact Academy an all-school model.

Middle school principals, Josh Alexander, Kathe Eisenthal and Chris Endicott, said they understood the elementary and high school have been prioritized, but cited concerns they are falling behind middle school offerings in neighboring districts.

“The one time I would really love to have a board member in my school is when I’m giving a tour for a new student who’s coming in and I have to answer the question ‘Do you offer world language, do you offer XYZ?’ and to be able to look them in the eye and say we don’t have that here,” Endicott said. “That stinks.”

They said their current middle school programs include math, communications, language arts, science, Minnesota studies, physical education and health.

Middle school elective courses for sixth-graders are band or choir. Seventh- and eighth-grade students have more options including band, choir, sports and society, art, FACS and ITech,, but only one period for an elective course.

Board Member Kathy Lewis cited concern with the cost of adding an eight-period day because more than 18 positions would be necessary to implement all the changes.

“I think there’s more cost involved,” Lewis said. “I’m not saying I’m opposed to that and it wouldn’t be something we would talk about as far as a levy, but I think that would need to be fleshed out.”

She said the middle school redesign and implementing STEM is a dual process and a plan is needed.

Board Member Judy Keliher agreed, and said holding off on implementing the programs would have an educational cost to students.

She said STEM programming should continue to be embedded in existing middle school programming while the middle school redesign committee investigates what the middle level could look like starting in 2018.

“The STEM program is what this community is wanting,” Keliher said. “It’s what our students need. We can’t not give them STEM programming.”

Board Member Jim Skelly raised concerns about the process, noting that the board had agreed all new programs would be presented by November.

He said bringing the proposal forward now is not in the cycle, is out of sync and creates stress. He also supported the fourth option so they could have time to review programming, costs, payment options and implementation.

“If there’s any discussion of going for a levy in November of 2017, I suggest that be entered into the thought process as a funding option,” Skelly said.

Skelly suggested they could buy equipment and programs to use now and integrate it into the full program when it comes on line later.

Board Chair Michelle Volk said it is a good time to “take a breather” and review options for middle school, not implementing the same team teaching model as it had previously because of the expense, but to find an affordable, sustainable option that has the same qualities of that program.

She said she would like to see staff members have time to plan and provide input, as well as getting input from the community to implement changes “in a thoughtful manner.”

Volk said the levy, middle school redesign and implementing Project Lead the Way are all separate discussions, but could all be done concurrently if they hold off for a year.

Skelly said the only way the district has been able to restore other programming is through voter-approved levies.

“I think there’s an interest in the community to have that discussion,” Skelly said. “The board members want it, we want lots of things, but I’m sensing that the community is not only wanting it, they would step up and take a good look at that because they want it for their kids.”

The principals will return to the board, possibly in February, with an updated proposal based on their feedback.

