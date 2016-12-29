Lakeville sports in review: Success stories span the country

High school or college, amateur or professional, state or national, it didn’t matter. Lakeville athletes can compete anywhere, if 2016 is an indication.

In addition to numerous achievements in multiple venues, Lakeville’s year in sports also was marked by the retirement of one of its best-known figures. Here’s a recap of some of the noteworthy stories:

Olympic hopefuls

Liz Podominick and Regan Smith competed against some of the best athletes in the world as they took a shot at qualifying for the 2016 Olympics. Podominick, the former Lakeville High School and University of Minnesota basketball and track and field star, came agonizingly close, finishing fourth in the women’s discus at the U.S. track and field trials. She was 2 inches out of third place and a spot on the Olympic team.

Considering that she’s just 14 years old, Smith wasn’t expected to qualify for the U.S. Olympic women’s swimming team. But Smith, a ninth-grader at Lakeville North High School, did reach the semifinals in the 100-meter backstroke at the U.S. trials, finishing 13th. She also was 33rd in the 200 backstroke preliminaries. Smith continues to pile up state and national age-group records as she eyes a push for the 2020 Olympics. Recently she was named swimmer of the year in the 13-14 age group by swimswam.com, a national swimming news site.

Beyond Lakeville’s borders

A number of athletes with Lakeville ties fanned out across the country to continue making a mark in sports. In addition to Podominick and Smith, that group includes New York Rangers defenseman Brady Skjei, who recently scored his first career NHL goal; Jordan Schroeder, who continues to push for a spot in the Minnesota Wild lineup; and Charlie Lindgren, who made his NHL goaltending debut for the Montreal Canadiens near the end of the 2015-16 season.

At the college level, former Lakeville North players Alyssa Goehner and Erica Handley played for a University of Minnesota team that reached the NCAA Division I semifinals. Former Lakeville North soccer standout Simone Kolander, now at the University of Minnesota, was named Big Ten Forward of the Year for the second consecutive year. Former Lakeville South player Alex Richter helped lead Augustana to the NCAA Division II men’s basketball championship, and Lakeville North graduate Ryan Saarela was a key player on St. Thomas’ Division III championship team. Blake Winiecki and the Poehling brothers – Jack, Nick and Ryan – play for the St. Cloud State University men’s hockey team; all are former Lakeville North players. J.P. Macura, the top player from Lakeville North’s 2014 state champion boys basketball team, now starts for Xavier University. Augustana quarterback Trey Heid, also from Lakeville North, was nominated for the player of the year award in Division II football. Lakeville South graduate Mitch Leidner closed his college football career by leading Minnesota into the Holiday Bowl against Washington State on Tuesday – and by having his brother Matt, also a Lakeville South alumnus, as his center.

Thompson retires

One of the state’s legendary high school football coaches, Lakeville South’s Larry Thompson, retired in November, closing a career that spanned more than four decades. In 38 seasons as head coach at Lakeville High School and Lakeville South, his teams won 259 games and three state championships.

According to those who played for Thompson, his ability to relate to players and make them feel valuable to the team was his biggest strength, even more so than his knowledge of the game. It helped that his teams won, and frequently. Thompson’s teams played in six state championship games, winning in 1988, 1992 and 2003.

Hallmark of consistency

Lakeville North has become one of the state’s most consistently successful boys basketball programs. The Panthers reached the state Class 4A championship game for the third time in five years, falling to Hopkins 64-55. In the semifinals, the Panthers handed No. 1-seeded Osseo its first loss of the season.

North, led by University of Wisconsin-bound forward Nathan Reuvers, started the 2016-17 season ranked second in Class 4A.

South’s state debut Lakeville South’s Jenny Mosser (left) set a state single-match record for kills and helped lead the Cougars to the Class 3A volleyball tournament. Photo by Jim Lindquist/sidekick.smugmug.com

Two of the state’s best high school senior volleyball players, Lakeville South’s Jenny Mosser and Halle Johnston, propelled the Cougars to the state tournament for the first time. Two other South Suburban Conference teams also qualified for state, and South played both at Xcel Energy Center. The Cougars dropped the first two games before rallying to beat Prior Lake in five sets in the Class 3A quarterfinals, then lost in straight sets to eventual state champion Eagan. South swept Hopkins in the third-place match.

Mosser, who set a state single-match record for kills in a regular-season contest against Eagan, will play at UCLA. Johnston is headed for Iowa.

To get to state, South had to overcome a rising program at Lakeville North. The Cougars defeated the Panthers in four sets in the Section 1 championship match, one of several times during the year teams from South and North faced each other for a section title.

Second on the links

Lakeville South finished second to Minnetonka at the state Class 3A boys golf tournament, the Cougars’ best-ever finish in the tournament. South also won the South Suburban Conference championship and rolled to the Section 1 title.

At state, Cougars junior Tanner Sperling tied for fifth place and senior Noah Rasinski tied for 10th.

On the brink of a title

Lakeville North went into the state boys lacrosse tournament as the No. 1 seed. The Panthers didn’t finish it at No. 1, losing to Prior Lake 12-5 in the championship game, but the second-place finish was the school’s best ever. North finished fourth at the state tourney the previous two years.

Brady Erdman, Alec Jensen and Max Johnson were named to the all-tournament team as the Panthers closed a 16-3 season. Johnson, also a standout hockey player who plans to continue his career in that sport at Bowling Green University, also received Minnesota’s Mr. Lacrosse award.

Swim standouts

Ryenne Hathaway of Lakeville South and Andrew Trepanier of Lakeville North were among the state’s fastest high school swimmers in 2016, and proved as much in what is regarded as the state’s fastest pool – the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center.

Trepanier was second in the 50- and 100-yard freestyle races at the Class AA boys meet in March. He was the only ninth-grader to qualify for the championship heat in either race, and is back this season to pursue those championships again. Hathaway was second in the 50 freestyle in the girls state meet in November, finishing behind only defending champion Rachel Wittmer of Edina, and swam on three South relays that finished ninth or higher. Hathaway will be a senior in the fall of 2017.

Sullivan’s big year

If you want to argue that Wade Sullivan wasn’t the best high school football player in Minnesota in 2016, go ahead and try, but he has the hardware to prove his point. He received the Minnesota Mr. Football and Gatorade Minnesota Player of the Year awards after leading Lakeville North to a 9-2 record, subdistrict co-championship and state playoff quarterfinal berth.

The senior running back rushed for 1,900 yards and 31 touchdowns this season. He also caught a touchdown pass and threw for one score in becoming the first player from Lakeville to win the Mr. Football award. His success wasn’t limited to the football field; Sullivan also was a runner-up in the 2016 state Class 3A wrestling tournament.

Dynamic track athletes Lakeville North junior Evan El-Halawani was a state track and field champion in the 300-meter hurdles. Photo by Mike Shaughnessy

Several Lakeville athletes had strong showings at the state track and field meet, including Lakeville North junior Evan El-Halawani, who won the Class AA 300-meter hurdles championship.

Eric Rousemiller was second in the shot put and Jeremiah Jacobson was third in the 100 dash for the Lakeville South boys, who finished eighth in the Class AA team standings.

Shootouts aren’t Panthers’ thing

After the 2015 state Class AA girls soccer semifinals, where Lakeville North dominated play against Eden Prairie but lost on penalty kicks, the last thing the Panthers wanted to see in the 2016 state tourney was another shootout.

But that’s what they got. After an entertaining 100 minutes of regulation time and overtime against Centennial in the state quarterfinals, the teams headed for a shootout. Centennial converted three of its kicks to North’s one and won the game 2-1.

The Panthers probably were left wondering what might have been. After surviving the shootout against North, Centennial went on to the state championship game and defeated Rosemount 2-1.