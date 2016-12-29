Lawrence F, Juenemann, “Larry” age 86, of Lakeville passed away December 23, 2016.

Larry worked for Pine Bend from 1956-1974, then B & J Glass from 1974-1985 and Schmitty & Sons Bus company from 1986-2000 before his retirement. Larry was a 49 year member of the Lakeville Lions club, were he was proud of his perfect attendance. He had a love for hunting, fishing, airplanes, family, friends, and back rubs.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence and Henreitta; daughter, Janice Juenemann; sisters, Lee Andreason, Lorraine Hentges, and Jewel Preuhs.

He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Marlene; daughter, Judith (Peder) Thompson; son, Mark (Marcie); grandchildren, Tyler and Erin Thompson; step grandchildren, Kassi and Kyle Campbell; sister, Mona Braun, also by other relatives and friends.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11 AM Wednesday December 28, 2016 at the All Saints Catholic Church 19795 Holyoke Ave., Lakeville with a gathering of family and friends 1 hr. prior to Mass at church. A private interment will take place at a later date. Online condolences at:

www.whitefuneralhomes.com

White Funeral Home

Laikeville 952-469-2723