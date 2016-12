Bill Blagg (Photo submitted)

The Ames Center in Burnsville will play host to “The Magic of Bill Blagg Live” on Friday, Jan. 13.

The family-friendly show features over 90 minutes of “high-energy, grand-scale magic and illusions that will have you rubbing your eyes in disbelief,” according to producers.

Tickets are $30-$40 and are available at the Ames Center box office, online at Ticketmaster.com or by calling 800-982-2787. More about Blagg is at www.billblagg.com.