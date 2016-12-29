Mayor-elect Anderson: ‘It’s all about Lakeville’

Mayor-elect shares ideas for city

Doug Anderson

Lakeville’s incoming Mayor Doug Anderson’s recent drive home along I-35 from the south left a less-than-impressed impression.

“You drive in and the bridge is there,” Anderson said. “You see the Fantasy Gifts billboard. You don’t even know you’re getting to Lakeville.”

He said the City Council has concentrated on the core downtown and changes are in the works there, but now he would like the city to create a “sense of presence” in other areas of the city that shows Lakeville is thriving.

As the City Council works to update Lakeville’s comprehensive plan this year, Anderson suggested it would be an opportunity to consider how Lakeville could better convey its “positioned to thrive” tagline and community identity.

Another area Anderson said he would like to concentrate on as mayor is building partnerships with District 194, neighboring cities and on the state level.

He said he intends to reach out to people and intentionally be more of a presence in the community.

“I don’t know what’s happened the last few years,” Anderson said. “But my sense is, I think there’s been an opportunity for us to be at the table, and sometimes we haven’t taken advantage of that.”

Anderson said he will attend mayor-manager meetings and meet regularly with Commissioner Mary Liz Holberg, Lakeville’s representative on the Dakota County Board of Commissioners.

“Hopefully we can make some progress with the county,” Anderson said.

He said he also wants to meet regularly with some state legislators so they “make sure they understand what Lakeville’s needs are,” particularly with economic development.

Anderson said he will also work to help new and established council members get to know each other while promoting a culture of civility and respect that allows opinions to be heard, but with the realization they share a common goal.

“Our objective is to advance the city forward,” Anderson said. “And we need to do that collectively.”

He said he will continue his predecessor’s (Mayor Matt Little) initiative of inviting the public to meet with him at City Hall during weekly open “office hours,” likely Thursday mornings.

An avid cyclist, Anderson said he also has thought of ways to promote healthy lifestyles in the community.

“I don’t want it to come across like I have an initiative of wellness, that’s not my point,” Anderson said. “But as we look at things, I think it would be good as a healthy community to remain healthy.”

Anderson said he favors giving more opportunities for young adults in the community to stay connected in Lakeville and offering them opportunities to get involved in comprehensive planning or join citizen committees.

“Let’s get the youth involved,” Anderson said. “I think that’d be great.”

He said part of his job as mayor is to be a brand representative of the city, getting out and being involved as much as possible.

“It’s all about Lakeville,” Anderson said.

Laura Adelmann is at [email protected]