Mortgage Foreclosure – NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE:
August 14, 2014
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $206,196.00
MORTGAGOR(S): Lawrence Hummel and Michelle Hummel, Husband and Wife
MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Stonegate Mortgage Corporation, an Ohio Corporation, its successors and/or assigns
DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING:
Recorded: August 26, 2014 Dakota County Recorder
Document Number: 3026749
ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE:
And assigned to: Stonegate Mortgage Corporation
Dated: December 08, 2016
Recorded: December 08, 2016 Dakota County Recorder
Document Number: 3165867
Transaction Agent: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.
Transaction Agent Mortgage Identification Number:
100857700005045064
Lender or Broker: Stonegate Mortgage Corporation, an Ohio Corporation
Residential Mortgage Servicer:
Stonegate Mortgage
Mortgage Originator:
Not Applicable
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Dakota
Property Address:
4512 August Way, Inver Grove Heights, MN 55077-1305
Tax Parcel ID Number:
20-31100-01-130
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: Lot 13, Block 1, Groveland Park, Dakota County, Minnesota
AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $212,324.26
THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;
PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above-described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE:
February 10, 2017 at 10:00 AM
PLACE OF SALE: Dakota County Law Enforcement Center, 1580 Highway 55, Lobby S-100, Hastings, Minnesota
to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorney fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns.
If the Mortgage is not reinstated under Minn. Stat. 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Minn. Stat. 580.23, the Mortgagor must vacate the property on or before 11:59 p.m. on August 10, 2017, or the next business day if August 10, 2017 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.
Mortgagor(s) released from financial obligation: NONE
THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGORS PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.
DATED: December 29, 2016
ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE:
Stonegate Mortgage Corporation
Wilford, Geske & Cook P.A.
Attorneys for Assignee of Mortgagee
7616 Currell Blvd Ste 200
Woodbury, MN 55125-2296
(651) 209-3300
File Number: 036792F01
Published in the
Dakota County Tribune
December 29, 2016,
January 5, 12, 19, 26, February 2, 2017
637577