Mortgage Foreclosure – NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:

DATE OF MORTGAGE:

August 14, 2014

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $206,196.00

MORTGAGOR(S): Lawrence Hummel and Michelle Hummel, Husband and Wife

MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Stonegate Mortgage Corporation, an Ohio Corporation, its successors and/or assigns

DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING:

Recorded: August 26, 2014 Dakota County Recorder

Document Number: 3026749

ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE:

And assigned to: Stonegate Mortgage Corporation

Dated: December 08, 2016

Recorded: December 08, 2016 Dakota County Recorder

Document Number: 3165867

Transaction Agent: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.

Transaction Agent Mortgage Identification Number:

100857700005045064

Lender or Broker: Stonegate Mortgage Corporation, an Ohio Corporation

Residential Mortgage Servicer:

Stonegate Mortgage

Mortgage Originator:

Not Applicable

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Dakota

Property Address:

4512 August Way, Inver Grove Heights, MN 55077-1305

Tax Parcel ID Number:

20-31100-01-130

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: Lot 13, Block 1, Groveland Park, Dakota County, Minnesota

AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $212,324.26

THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;

PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above-described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE:

February 10, 2017 at 10:00 AM

PLACE OF SALE: Dakota County Law Enforcement Center, 1580 Highway 55, Lobby S-100, Hastings, Minnesota

to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorney fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns.

If the Mortgage is not reinstated under Minn. Stat. 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Minn. Stat. 580.23, the Mortgagor must vacate the property on or before 11:59 p.m. on August 10, 2017, or the next business day if August 10, 2017 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.

Mortgagor(s) released from financial obligation: NONE

THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGORS PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.

DATED: December 29, 2016

ASSIGNEE OF MORTGAGEE:

Stonegate Mortgage Corporation

Wilford, Geske & Cook P.A.

Attorneys for Assignee of Mortgagee

7616 Currell Blvd Ste 200

Woodbury, MN 55125-2296

(651) 209-3300

File Number: 036792F01

