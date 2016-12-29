Mortgage Foreclosure – NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described Mortgage:

DATE OF MORTGAGE:

February 15, 2006

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL

AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE:

$9,400,000.00

MORTGAGOR: Bar Lazy H Three LLC, a Delaware limited liability company

ORIGINAL MORTGAGEE: GMAC Commercial Mortgage Bank, a Utah industrial bank

DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING: Recorded in the Office of the County Recorder, Dakota County, Minnesota, on March 9, 2006, as Document No. 2411180.

ASSIGNMENTS AND ASSUMPTIONS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned by Original Mortgagee to Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., as Trustee for the Registered Holders of J.P. Morgan Chase Commercial Mortgage Securities Corp., Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2006-LDP7 (Wells) pursuant to that certain Assignment of Mortgage, Assignment of Rents and Leases, Security Agreement and Fixture Filing and Assignment of Assignment of Leases and Rents, dated as of July 13, 2006, and recorded in the Office of the County Recorder, Dakota County, Minnesota, on September 20, 2006, as Document No. 2462700; as further assigned by Wells to U.S. Bank National Association, as Trustee for the Registered Holders of J.P. Morgan Chase Commercial Mortgage Securities Corp., Commercial Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2006-LDP7 (US Bank) pursuant to that certain Assignment of Mortgage, Assignment of Rents and Leases, Security Agreement and Fixture Filing and Assignment of Assignment of Leases and Rents, dated as of June 30, 2009, and recorded in the Office of the County Recorder, Dakota County, Minnesota, on August 2, 2010, as Document No. 2743892; as further assigned by US Bank to JPMCC 2006-LDP7 Town Centre Drive, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company (Mortgagee), pursuant to that certain Assignment of Mortgage, Assignment of Rents and Leases, Security Agreement and Fixture Filing and Assignment of Assignment of Leases and Rents dated as of July 11, 2016, and recorded in the Office of the County Recorder, Dakota County, Minnesota, on July 15, 2016, as Document No. 3138329 (collectively, the Mortgage).

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY WHICH IS ABSTRACT PROPERTY:

Lot 1, Block 1, Eagan Place 2nd Addition, Dakota County, Minnesota

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED:

Dakota County, Minnesota

AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE INCLUDING TAXES, IF ANY, PAID BY MORTGAGEE:

$8,137,856.40.

PHYSICAL STREET ADDRESS, CITY AND ZIP CODE OF THE PREMISES:

1235 Town Centre Drive,

Eagan, Minnesota 55123

TAX PARCEL IDENTIFICATION NUMBER OF THE PREMISES:

10-22464-01-010

The following Mortgagors have been released from financial obligation on the Mortgage:

None

That prior to the commencement of this mortgage foreclosure proceeding, Mortgagee complied with all pre-foreclosure requirements as required by statute;

That no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said Mortgage, or any part thereof;

PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said Mortgage, all of the property that is described in the Mortgage, both real and personal, including but not limited to the above described real property and the following personal property owned by the Mortgagor located on or otherwise related to the real property (collectively, the Property) will be sold by the Sheriff of Dakota County:

All buildings, structures, improvements, fixtures, machinery, equipment, furnishings, building supplies and materials, leases, subleases, licenses, cash, notes, security deposits, rents, revenues, awards, payments, proceeds of unearned premiums on insurance policies, insurance proceeds, judgment proceeds, rebates and refunds for real estate taxes and assessments, contracts, franchise agreements, plans and specifications, intangibles, accounts, reserves, escrows, and deposit accounts.

PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said Mortgage, the Property will be sold by the Sheriff of Dakota County as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE: 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, February 15, 2017

PLACE OF SALE: Dakota County Sheriffs Office, 1580 Highway 55, Hastings, Minnesota 55033

to pay the debt secured by said Mortgage and taxes, if any, on said Property and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys fees allowed by law subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the Mortgagor, its personal representatives or assigns.

Date: December 1, 2016 JPMCC 2006-LDP7 Town Centre Drive, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company

By: Fox Rothschild LLP,

its attorneys

By: /s/ Steven W. Meyer Steven W. Meyer

Its: Attorney

Published in the

Dakota County Tribune

December 29, 2016, January 5, 12, 19, 26, February 2, 2017

637646