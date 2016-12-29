Music, and coffee, at Lakeville concert series

The husband-and-wife duo of Carrie Vecchione and Rolf Erdahl, of Apple Valley, founded the Coffee Concerts series in 2007. (Photo submitted)

The Lakeville Area Arts Center’s popular Coffee Concerts series returns in 2017 with four performances between January and June.

The upcoming season — which is titled “A Perfect 10” as a nod to the 10th anniversary of the series — kicks off Jan. 15 with the Minnesota Bach Ensemble, conducted by Andrew Altenbach, performing an array of Baroque concertos.

The husband-and-wife team of Rolf Erdahl and Carrie Vecchione, of Apple Valley, founded the series 10 years ago when they were looking for a performance venue for their OboeBass! duo, in which Vecchione plays oboe and Erdahl bass.

The couple inquired at the Lakeville Area Arts Center and were told if they started a chamber-music series there, they were welcome to be among the performers. The concert series has been held at the Lakeville venue since its inception.

“There’s a great pool of talent in the Twin Cities area, and it wasn’t hard to find a wide variety of top performers who love to perform in intimate groups for our audiences,” Erdahl said. “This series has grown steadily by word of mouth and other support from a loyal following that’s been with us since the beginning.”

Following the Jan. 15 opening concert, the series presents its “Tenth Season Concert Gala” on Feb. 26, with Minnesota Orchestra music director Osmo Vänskä performing in clarinet quintets with Minnesota Orchestra colleagues Erin Keefe, Peter McGuire, David Auerbach and Silver Ainomäe.

On April 30, the Rose Ensemble will present “American Roots: Harmonies That Shaped a Nation.” The season closes June 4 with tango dance and music featuring dancers James Sewell and Sabine Ibes along with OboeBass!, cellist Laura Sewell and guitarist Chris Kachian.

Each concert features complimentary coffee and refreshments in the series’ informal cabaret setting, with the musicians providing some background and insights on the pieces they’ve chosen to perform.

All the performances are on Sundays at 2 p.m. at the arts center located at 20965 Holyoke Ave. in downtown Lakeville. Concerts last about 90 minutes with intermission and a reception.

Tickets for all but the Osmo Vänskä concert are $18 for adults, $15 for students and seniors, and are available online at www.LakevilleAreaArtsCenter.com and at the door. Admission is $25 to the Osmo Vänskä performance.

More about the Coffee Concerts series is at Facebook.com/coffeeconcerts.