The Rosemount Area Arts Council will host an opening reception for the new art exhibit at the Steeple Center 6:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4. The reception will include talks by the two artists and refreshments.

The exhibit, which runs January through March, features work by Jim McGuire, who specializes in Asian brush paintings, and pastel artist Vicki Wright. The Steeple Center is at 14375 S. Robert Trail, Rosemount.