Probates – NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF DAKOTA

FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT

DISTRICT COURT

PROBATE DIVISION

Court File No.:19HA-PR-16-837

Estate of Lorraine M. Tix a/k/a

Lorraine Margaret Tix

Decedent.

It is Ordered and Notice is given that on January 26, 2017 at 9:00 a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at 1560 Highway 55, Hastings, Minnesota, for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the Will of the Decedent, dated September 8, 2015 and for the appointment of Michael Tix whose address is 4625 West 125th Street, Savage, MN 55378 as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in an UNSUPERVISED administration.

Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate.

Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.

A charitable beneficiary may request notice of the probate proceedings be given to the Attorney General pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 501B.41, subdivision 5.

Dated: December 15, 2016

BY THE COURT

/s/ David Knutson

Judge of District Court

/s/ Heidi Carstensen

Court Administrator

Attorney for Personal Representative

James M. Burkhardt

Attorney at Law

215 Fourth Street North

Cannon Falls, MN 55009

Attorney License No: 13286

Telephone: 507-263-3921

FAX: 507-263-5485

Email: [email protected]

Published in the

Dakota County Tribune

December 29, 2016 January 5, 2017

637526