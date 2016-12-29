Probates – NOTICE OF INFORMAL PROBATE OF WILL AND INFORMAL APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF DAKOTA

DISTRICT COURT

FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT

Court File No.: 19-HA-PR-16-642

In Re: Estate of Cheryl Larew

Decedent.

Notice is given that an Application for Informal Probate of Will and Informal Appointment of Personal Representative was filed with the Registrar, along with a Will dated December 28, 2006 pursuant to Minn. Stat. 524.2-513. The Registrar accepted the application and informally appointed Ronald L. Stuart, whose address is 15650 Heywood Way Apple Valley, MN 55124 to serve as the personal representative of the Decedents estate.

Any heir, devisee or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative or may object to the appointment of the personal representative. Any objection to the appointment of the personal representative must be filed with the Court, and any properly filed objection will be heard by the Court after notice is provided to interested persons of the date of hearing on the objection.

Unless objections are filed, and unless the Court orders otherwise, the personal representative has the full power to administer the estate, including, after thirty (30) days from the issuance of letters testamentary, the power to sell, encumber, lease, or distribute any interest in real estate owned by the Decedent.

Notice is further given that subject to Minn. Stat. 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the Decedents estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred.

Dated: December 1, 2016

/s/ Deb Hubley

Registrar

Heidi Carstensen

Court Administrator

Published in the

Dakota County Tribune

December 29, 2016

January 5, 2017

637161