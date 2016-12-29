Public Notices – NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF DISSOLUTION SCHERFF, INC. A MINNESOTA CORPORATION

Please take notice that Scherff, Inc., a Minnesota corporation with a registered office of 10410 Courthouse Blvd., Inver Grove Heights, MN 55077 is in the process of dissolving the corporation.

Notice of intent to dissolve was filed with the Minnesota Secretary of State on December 20,2016.

Claims against the corporation must be presented to the corporation on or before April 10, 2017 to the following address:

Scherff, Inc.

c/o Virginia Dwyer, Esq.

Grannis & Hauge, P.A.

1260 Yankee Doodle Road

Eagan, MN 55121

Published in the

Dakota County Tribune

December 29, 2016,

January 5, 12, 19, 2017

637384