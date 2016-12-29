South-metro women’s choir seeks new members

January is open membership month for the Eagan Women of Note. Women in the south-metro area who love to sing and may be interested in joining the choir are invited to visit Monday rehearsals during the month of January.

The non-audition choir rehearses throughout the school year with separate fall and spring semesters that end with concerts in December and May. During each semester, the choir perfects 12 to 15 pieces of music, ranging from jazz and popular, to folk and patriotic music, in preparation for outreach performances and a final concert. The choir performs at community events, senior centers, nursing homes, and veterans’ hospitals.

Women 18 and older are encouraged to visit the choir at their rehearsals on Monday nights beginning Jan. 9, at 6:30-8:30p.m. at Falcon Ridge Middle School in Apple Valley. Enrollment for the semester is $60 which covers professional leadership, music, and overhead expenses. Those interested in attending a rehearsal should send an email to [email protected] More information about the choir can be found at their website www.eaganwomenofnote.org.