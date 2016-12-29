Summons – SUMMONS

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF DAKOTA

DISTRICT COURT

FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT

Case Type: Civil Other:

Judicial Foreclosure

Reverse Mortgage Funding, LLC,

Plaintiff,

vs.

Marcus M. Nelson and The

Secretary of Housing and

Urban Development,

Defendants.

THIS SUMMONS IS DIRECTED TO THE ABOVE-NAMED DEFENDANTS:

1. YOU ARE BEING SUED. The Plaintiff has started a lawsuit against you. The Plaintiffs Complaint against you is attached to this Summons. Do not throw these papers away. They are official papers that affect your rights. You must respond to this lawsuit even though it may not yet be filed with the Court and there may be no court file number on this Summons.

2. YOU MUST REPLY WITHIN 20 DAYS TO PROTECT YOUR RIGHTS. You must give or mail to the person who signed this Summons a written response called an Answer within 20 days of the date on which you received this Summons. You must send a copy of your Answer to the person who signed this Summons located at:

7616 Currell Boulevard, Suite 200, Woodbury, MN 55125.

3. YOU MUST RESPOND TO EACH CLAIM. The Answer is your written response to the Plaintiffs Complaint. In your Answer you must state whether you agree or disagree with each paragraph of the Complaint. If you believe the Plaintiff should not be given everything asked for in the Complaint, you must say so in your Answer.

4. YOU WILL LOSE YOUR CASE IF YOU DO NOT SEND A WRITTEN RESPONSE TO THE COMPLAINT TO THE PERSON WHO SIGNED THIS SUMMONS. If you do not Answer within 20 days, you will lose this case. You will not get to tell your side of the story, and the Court may decide against you and award the Plaintiff everything asked for in the Complaint. If you do not want to contest the claims stated in the Complaint, you do not need to respond. A default judgment can then be entered against you for the relief requested in the Complaint.

5. LEGAL ASSISTANCE. You may wish to get legal help from a lawyer. If you do not have a lawyer, the Court Administrator may have information about places where you can get legal assistance. Even if you cannot get legal help, you must still provide a written Answer to protect your rights or you may lose the case.

6. ALTERNATIVE DISPUTE RESOLUTION. The parties may agree to or be ordered to participate in an alternative dispute resolution process under Rule 114 of the Minnesota General Rules of Practice. You must still send your written response to the Complaint even if you expect to use alternative means of resolving this dispute.

7. THIS LAWSUIT MAY AFFECT OR BRING INTO QUESTION TITLE TO REAL PROPERTY located in Hennepin County, State of Minnesota, legally described as follows:

Unit 71, Orchard Pointe Condominium, Common Interest Community No. 311, Dakota County, Minnesota.

8. THE OBJECT OF THIS ACTION IS TO:

a. Foreclose the Mortgage dated October 15, 2009, and filed with the Dakota County Recorder on November 16, 2009, as Document No. 2696631, with respect to the property described above; and

b. Seek all other relief as described in the Complaint.

9. HOMESTEAD DESIGNATION NOTICE: For purposes of 582.041 of the Minnesota statutes, if applicable, Plaintiff provides the following Homestead Designation Notice to any persons in possession of the property by including the Notice in this Complaint, and additionally, by serving a separate copy of the Notice with the Complaint on any persons in possession of the property:

IF PART OF THE PROPERTY TO BE SOLD CONTAINS YOUR HOUSE, YOU MAY DESIGNATE AN AREA AS A HOMESTEAD TO BE SOLD AND REDEEMED SEPARATELY.

YOU MAY DESIGNATE THE HOUSE YOU OCCUPY AND ANY AMOUNT OF THE PROPERTY AS A HOMESTEAD. THE DESIGNATED HOMESTEAD PROPERTY MUST CONFORM TO THE LOCAL ZONING ORDINANCES AND BE COMPACT SO THAT IT DOES NOT UNREASONABLY REDUCE THE VALUE OF THE REMAINING PROPERTY.

YOU MUST PROVIDE THE COURT WITH A LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF THE HOMESTEAD YOU HAVE DESIGNATED.

WILFORD GESKE & COOK, P.A.

Dated: December

By: /s/

David R. Mortensen, #032906X

Attorney for Plaintiff

7616 Currell Boulevard, Suite 200

Woodbury, MN 55125

(651)209-3300

Published in the

Dakota County Tribune

December 29, 2016,

January 5, 12, 2017

637157