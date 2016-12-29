Year in Review: Ground-breaking year for Eagan

Vikings, Central Park Commons make plans in 2016

Eagan Mayor Mike Maguire (center) was presented a framed Vikings jersey by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell (left), Lenny Wilf (cousin of Vikings owners Zygi and Mark Wilf) and Vikings COO Kevin Warren during a ground-breaking ceremony Aug. 2. (Photo by Jessica Harper)

Several acres of ground beneath Eagan’s feet were dug up to become home to several intriguing developments in 2016.

The Minnesota Vikings began development on a new facility at the old Northwest Airlines location, and a large commercial district labeled Central Park Commons opened up on the old Lockheed Martin location this year.

A few days before Christmas, Kraus-Anderson Construction began erecting structural steel on the new Minnesota Vikings headquarters in Eagan.

They expect to celebrate the topping off of the headquarters building in February 2017, according to a release from the Minnesota Vikings.

Construction of the indoor practice facility will follow, with an anticipated completion date of March 2017.

Since the ground breaking, several hundred thousand cubic yards of soil have been moved, retaining walls for building have been installed, thousands of feet of underground utilities have been installed and the foundations have been set.

The 40-acre Vikings campus, located off I-494 at the intersection of Dodd Road and Lone Oak Parkway, will include administrative offices for Vikings staff, an outdoor stadium, five practice fields, an indoor practice facility, team auditorium, meeting rooms, media center, locker room, weight room, specialized training rooms and space for therapy.

According to Kraus-Anderson, the construction of Phase I will be completed in approximately 14 months.

Construction of the remaining multi-phase, mixed-use development will depend on market analysis and occur in stages over the next 10-15 years.

Twin City Orthopedics is also progressing on its new 88,000-square-foot, full-service orthopedics center on the Eagan Campus.

Across town at the northwest corner of Yankee Doodle Road and Pilot Knob Road, Central Park Commons held almost a dozen grand openings in 2016.

Coupled with the opening of the Twin Cities Premium Outlets in 2014, residents didn’t have to leave Eagan to do their Christmas shopping. A new Fairview clinic is opening in Eagan Dec. 19 at 3305 Central Park Village Drive in the new Central Park Commons retail development. (Photo submitted)

A Hy-Vee grocery store, Sierra Trading Post, Total Wine, a new Fairview Clinic location, Hobby Lobby, HomeGoods, Marshalls, Tile Shop and Ulta all opened their doors in 2016 at the old Lockheed Martin site.

A DSW and Piada Italian Food are scheduled to open in early 2017. Restaurants such as Punch Pizza, Cafe Zupas,

Naf Naf Grill and R Taco also have plans to start serving food to customers soon.

Other tenants planning to set up shop include Orangetheory Fitness, Petco, Bank of America, European Wax Center, Eagan Nails, Five Below, Massage Envy, Men’s Wearhouse, AT&T and Xfinity have plans to come to Central Park Commons. A Baskin Robbins/Dunkin’ Donuts location, the first of several planned in Dakota County, is scheduled to open next year across the street.

A United Properties Development has also received preliminary approval to build apartments, retail and a hotel on 24 acres near the Central Park Commons retail area in Eagan.

50 years of Funfest

Eagan July 4th Funfest, a popular city-wide festival, celebrated its 50th year in 2016.

The annual celebration, which includes a parade, car show, carnival, ambassador coronation and fireworks, has brought many smiles to residents for decades.

But, for several reasons, the majority members of the Funfest Committee planned to move on after 2016 putting the life of the event at risk.

But the remaining members and several members of the community banded together to reform the committee and recommit to 2017 Funfest and have big plans for 2017.

Election

While there was plenty of excitement during the national election in November, not much changed in Eagan.

Longtime members Cyndee Fields and Meg Tilley both won fifth terms on the Eagan City Council. There were two challengers this year in Dave Meyer and Mike Supina, but neither gained enough votes to alter the council. Jim Carlson

The DFL Party didn’t have much to cheer about nationally, but locally Jim Carlson was re-elected in Senate District 51. In state representative races, Sandra Masin was re-elected in District 51A and Laurie Halverson in District 51B.

Joe Atkins won an open seat on the Dakota County Board of Commissioners with about 58 percent the vote. He’ll serve in District 4, which covers all of Rosemount, the southeast portion of Eagan and southern portions of Inver Grove Heights. Commissioner Tom Egan was elected to another term serving District 3, which covers most of Eagan.

In one of the more high profiles elections in Minnesota, Eagan resident Angie Craig ran for the U.S. representative seat in the 2nd District. She lost to Jason Lewis 47.11 percent to 45 percent.

The former St. Jude Medical head of human relations, Eagan Noon Rotary member and Senate District 51 precinct chair, ran a close race for the open seat created after John Kline, announced he would not be seeking another term in September 2015.

Cops and crimes

The final pieces of the 2013 case of the 100-year-old Eagan Town Hall arsonist was put to rest.

A fire destroyed Eagan’s Old Town Hall, and there was a concern that it would be a total loss.

Community leaders banded together to restore the building with new siding, shutters and a door, so it looks much like it did 100 years ago.

Prior Lake’s Michael Duane Damron (aka Wade Duane Arvidson) pleaded guilty Oct. 14 to felony first-degree arson and burglary and was sentenced to seven years in prison and was ordered to pay more than $450,000 in restitution. Restoration of Eagan’ Old Town Hall is complete after a fire severely damaged the building three years ago. Donations are being sought to cover the cost of displaying artifacts and landscaping outside the historic building. (Photo by Jessica Harper)

Damron’s brother and co-defendant Wynn Donald Arvidson, 51, also of Prior Lake, pleaded guilty to felony first-degree arson. His sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 12.

An Eagan man was sentenced to 38 years in prison after pleading guilty in January to federal child pornography charges in U.S. District Court in St. Paul. Anton Alexander Martynenko, 33, was the “largest producer of child pornography ever prosecuted in Minnesota,” U.S. Attorney Anthony Luger said.

Abdirizak Mohamed Warsame, 21, from Eagan, was sentenced in November in U.S. District Court in Minneapolis to 30 months in prison for conspiring to provide material support to the militant group ISIL.

In early December, Eagan Police officers responded to a call from Young Matthew Vang acting in capacity as a security officer, who said he shot an armed male wearing a mask, identified as Davon O’Keith Wiley, 25, of Minneapolis, who was allegedly attempting to rob him. The incident is still under investigation.

A Dakota County grand jury has concluded Eagan police Sgt. Nathan Tennessen was legally justified when he used deadly force during an incident Aug. 28 in Eagan. Tennessen responded to a report of an intoxicated male shooting a handgun near an apartment/townhome complex. He used deadly force in the shooting death of Justin Lee Kulhanek-Derks, 37, of Eagan, who ignored verbal commands and fired at the officers.

The family of Christopher Kerze, who disappeared from his home in Eagan 26 years ago, has revitalized their search for their missing son. Inspired by the resolution to the Jacob Wetterling case, the Eagan Police Department released an updated age progression photo in November.

The Eagan Police Department was also approved by the city to create a new community service officer position to ensure the force accurately reflects the community, assist officers in low-risk projects and participate community outreach programs.

Pipeline Northern Natural Gas plans to build a pipeline from Rosemount to Burnsville, which would cut through Lebanon Hills Regional Park. Residents and environmental groups worry about potential tree-clearing and soil erosion caused by construction of the 7.8-mile pipeline. (File photo)

Installation of an 8-mile, 20-inch natural gas pipeline, which will cross several wetlands in Eagan and Rosemount, as well as a portion of Lebanon Hills Regional Park, is expected to begin in spring 2017.

Residents and environmentalists were worried about the proposal from Northern Natural Gas, which Xcel Energy would use to generate electricity at Black Dog power plant in Burnsville, which is converting from coal to natural gas.

The pipeline follows an existing line and easement owned by the company, so there’s not much the residents or the county could do to prevent the installation. Instead of digging trenches, the company is planning to install the pipe by boring underground and plant native trees and plants following construction.

Cheers

The first tap room in Dakota County opened in Eagan in August. Bald Man Brewing is located at 2020 Silver Bell Road.

Another evening hot spot, the Volstead House Whiskey Bar and Speakeasy, which is tucked away like a hidden gem of Burgers and Bottles, is accessible only through a “secret” entrance opened in 2016.