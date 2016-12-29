Year in Review: Lakeville City Council to change in 2017

A new City Council will shape Lakeville’s future in the new year as it updates the city’s comprehensive plan, which outlines the city’s development goals and aspirations.

New City Council members Brian Wheeler and Luke Hellier will take the oath of office and incumbent for their first terms in elected office and Council Member Doug Anderson will be sworn in as Lakeville’s new mayor at the first meeting, Jan. 3.

Development plans are sure to be a main topic as major changes come to the city’s core downtown in 2017, the result of key actions the business community and downtown businesses took on this year.

City officials worked with the Downtown Lakeville Business Association to plan long-desired sidewalk improvements that will occur as part of the regular road overlay work slated to begin this summer, after Pan-O-Prog, Lakeville’s 10-day summer celebration.

The project includes installing four monument signs as gateways to the city’s core downtown.

One at City Hall will include electronic messaging. Other project aspects involve replacing boulevard trees that are at the end of their life, adding decorative elements including planter benches and replacing aging tree grates, streetlights and sidewalks.

A left turn lane on 210th Street (County Road 70) will be built at Holyoke Avenue for traffic headed north toward the city’s downtown.

This spring will also bring changes to another business district in the city at the I-35 and County Road 50 intersection. The former Burger King restaurant, which closed several years ago, will be torn down and the land used for a future interchange.

Although no road improvements are scheduled, the city paid $700,000 for the land, using Right-of-Way Acquisition Loan Funds, a no-interest loan program administered by the state and Metropolitan Council.

Under the program, the city will not have to begin repaying the loan until the interchange project is constructed. Dakota County staff reportedly told city staff the county will enter into a joint powers agreement to reimburse Lakeville 55 percent of the interchange costs.

The land was officially mapped in 2004, which identifies it as needed for future street projects.

Another issue the council will review in early 2017 is park dedication fees.

Concerns by some council members, including Anderson, led to the decision to delay action in setting the fee until council can review its parks plans, needs and costs of both projects and maintenance.

A look back

Several milestones occurred in Lakeville during 2016, including the 50th Anniversary of Pan-O-Prog and the opening of Land of Amazement 2.0 on Oct. 13 in Steve Michaud Park. After years of planning and thanks to generous donors, the Land of Amazement 2.0 officially opened to the public Oct. 13. After enduring a few speeches, eager children scamper past ribbon-cutting officials with screams of excitement to try out Land of Amazement 2.0. (Photo by Laura Adelmann)

The city’s $357,000 premier destination playground is reflective of the original Land of Amazement, opened in 1992, both in design and community contribution.

Lakeville contributed $85,000 toward the project, local businesses, individuals and organizations gave another $276,000, as well as their time and labor to bring the project to life.

The ribbon-cutting featured city officials, key individuals and business members and drew a sizeable crowd, many children. They endured speeches then ran through the freshly-cut ribbon to climb monkey bars, hang from spinners and the zip line, race down slides and chase through vast corridors of the play structure. Delighted parents took photos or followed their gleeful youngsters through the maze-like structure.

Pan-O-Prog, Lakeville’s annual community celebration turned 50 in 2016, and all were invited to the party, July 4-10. Pan-O-Prog revelers gather around police officers and take selfie shots during Cruise Night 2016. (Photo by Laura Adelmann)

Planning started months earlier than normal, and included the return of carnival rides that featured about a dozen mechanical rides and carnival games with prizes.

The event was commemorated with a special 50th edition of the Pan-O-Prog button. Visitors could view a display featuring the history of Pan-O-Prog and purchase a commemorative booklet.

Pan-O-Prog’s grand parade for the first time had no single grand marshal, but instead featured a group of significant Pan-O-Prog alum, including its past presidents and Miss Lakeville winners.

At the annual Lakeville Arts Festival in August, visitors were invited to help with a community art project that involved coloring a six-foot-tall painted moose. The finished moose was installed in the recently revamped Pioneer Plaza in downtown Lakeville.

Lakeville and Dakota County officials celebrated the groundbreaking of the fourth taxpayer-subsidized senior housing complex in the city on June 22.

Argonne Hills, a 62-unit development for seniors ages 55 and up, is being developed near the intersection of Kenwood Trail and Kenrick Avenue behind the Argonne Village Shopping Center and Cub Foods.

The facility will include 36 one-bedroom and 26 two-bedroom units at rents starting at $600 for those meeting income guidelines. Amenities at the building include a community room with kitchen, an exercise room, screened porch and underground heated parking. The city of Lakeville plans to tear down in spring 2017 the former Burger King building near the intersection of I-35 and County Road 50. The land will remain barren and is hoped to be used for a new interchange sometime in the future. (Photo submitted)

This year also saw some significant losses in Lakeville as well.

Dan Ahmann, longtime co-owner and exuberant greeter of the Chart House Restaurant, and Brad Johnson, co-owner of Johnson Companies, both died in early 2016 and left lasting legacies.

Johnson, 80, was a volunteer firefighter in Lakeville for 25 years, served on the Dakota County Planning Commission, was 1989 Lakeville Area Chamber of Commerce president, volunteered as a Shriner and a Mason and was a St. John’s Lutheran Church fellowship committee chair.

He and wife Audrey created and built one of Lakeville’s first real estate companies 50 years ago, building many of the downtown apartment buildings as well as the Johnson building, also in downtown Lakeville.

Ahmann, 90, of Prior Lake, owned the Chart House Restaurant with a group of about five friends for over 30 years and was a member of the American Legion, VFW, Lions Club, Minute Men and Knights of Columbus.

He helped open the Chart House in 1968, and was well-known as “Cap’n Dan,” the Chart House’s most prolific manager and greeter.

District 194 School Board Member Bob Erickson described Ahmann as the “consummate ambassador of Lakeville.”

“He was always dressed to the nines,” said Erickson, former Lakeville city administrator. “He made every dinner guest feel special as they celebrated their evening.”

Other people in Lakeville made news for legal reasons, including Sandra Grazzini-Rucki, a Lakeville woman who hid her two teen daughters from their father, family and authorities for more than two and a half years during a custody battle.

Grazzini-Rucki, 51, was sentenced to 250 days in jail and six years probation after a jury convicted her in July of six felony counts of deprivation of parental rights.

Grazzini-Rucki testified at her trial she picked up her daughters Samantha and Gianna Rucki, then 14 and 13 years old, on April 19, 2013, after they ran from their Lakeville home, barefoot and without jackets through the snow.

She said she left them two days later in the care of strangers at the White Horse Ranch in Herman, Minnesota, telling them she would pick them up in about three days.

She never returned or contacted them again.

While the children were missing, David Rucki worried, searched and worked with police to find the girls.

At her trial, Grazzini-Rucki testified she was dishonest with officials and refused court orders to provide information about the girls’ whereabouts to protect them from the girls’ father David Rucki because he abused herself and their children.

David Rucki has always denied those claims and testified at her trial he never abused the children or Grazzini-Rucki.

The girls were discovered by law enforcement executing a search warrant at the ranch on Nov. 18, 2015, as part of an extensive search effort led by Lakeville police.

Through counseling, the girls have been reunited with their father and siblings, returned to school and are working to resume their lives.

Another headline in 2016 involved a group of Lakeville neighbors who united in opposition to a proposal to build houses on 25 acres located on 210th Street across from Trinity Evangelical Free Church and owned by School District 194.

Neighbors had attended public meetings and sent Lakeville City Council and Lakeville Area School Board numerous emails opposing the plans since learning in September about a concept for 74 detached townhomes on the property, citing concerns that included traffic and zoning.

Action on the project halted after Post Consumer Brands invoked terms of a 1995 covenant agreement attached to the property and the future of the $1.6 million land sale to Summit Development is in question.

Terms of the sale agreement specify the purchase of the land must be completed and city final plat approvals obtained within 180 days, Dec. 26.

District 194 announced a meeting would be held to discuss the land sale Dec. 26, but cancelled it that morning because the day was a federal and state holiday.

Business is booming

Development in Lakeville is strong, and 2016 continued the trend with the addition of multiple types of businesses.

Hy-Vee opened a new grocery store in Lakeville at Dodd Boulevard and Pilot Knob Road and just north of there, an 18,000-square-foot PetSmart is under construction and expected to open in 2017.

The former Pizza Hut on Kenrick Avenue recently reopened after interior and exterior remodeling, and Barley + Vine is celebrating its first year in business on Jan. 24 in the former Copper River restaurant building near Cedar Avenue and Dodd Boulevard.

Dakota Truck, a truck and trailer repair facility, opened in a new building in November on Humboldt Avenue, while Frontier Communications opened a new retail store on Cedar Avenue and has expanded to offer cable television service.

Downtown Lakeville expanded in 2016 with the addition of Lakeville Brewing in June and Angry Inch Brewing in July, when Candlewood Suites, located at I-25 and County Road 70, also held a grand opening.

Dakota Curling Club will open in downtown Lakeville in a space formerly occupied by Total Hockey, which is moving to reopen in the current Schneiderman’s Furniture location on Jupiter Path.

Christian Heritage Academy will construct a 28,000 square-foot elementary and middle school next to Crossroads Church, near where a new veterinary clinic is expected to open in March 2017 in the former Children’s Dental Care building off Dodd Boulevard.

Children’s Dental Care moved across the street to 17677 Cedar Avenue and Rainbow Child Care Center opened its first location in Minnesota nearby off of Dodd Boulevard.

Schneiderman’s Furniture is building a new showroom facility near County Road 50 and I-35 near Hom Furniture, an area with greater visibility from the freeway.

