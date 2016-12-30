Constance Olivia Tharp

January 3, 1941 – December 23, 2016

Constance Olivia (Hunnicutt) Tharp formerly of Apple Valley, Minnesota and Tampa, Florida, went to be with our Heavenly Father the morning of December 23, 2016 with her family by her side in Kansas City, Missouri.

Connie was born on January 3, 1941 in Columbia, South Carolina. The first child to Roscoe and Christa Belle Hunnicutt. She was a beautiful and loving child according to her mother. She grew up to be a beautiful and fun loving woman who attracted much attention by everyone.

Connie married Robert “Bob” Tharp, her high school sweetheart on November 30, 1964 in Miami, Florida. They raised their family in Minnesota and Florida. Due to Bob’s career as a pilot, she was blessed with many years of traveling the world with him and loved every minute of it. She loved fine hotels and restaurants, beautiful places and things. She was a collector of beautiful art and her home was a reflection of her taste and personality. Most of all, she loved her husband and family.

In her older years she had various health problems but always had the will to persevere and hope that things would get better. Her faith gave her much comfort and her loving husband always by her side kept her going through the rough patches.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Roscoe and Christa Belle Hunnicutt, brother Robert Hunnicutt, sister Betty Barnes and sister-in-law Janis Hunnicutt Presley.

Connie is survived by her loving husband Robert “Bob” Tharp, children, Shelley Menke (Robert Widman), David Tharp (Mary Alice), Lori Butler (neener neeners) and Karen Rogalske (Paul), grandchildren, Christa (Matt), Elizabeth Ashley, Melissa, Nathan, Emma and great-grandchildren, Bella, Olivia and unborn baby girl.

Connie was a beautiful woman inside and out and will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

The family is planning a celebration of her life in Minnesota in Spring 2017. More details to follow.

The family has asked in lieu of flowers, donations may be given to Metropolitan Ministries Tampa, which was Connie’s favorite charity, where she and Bob made donations regularly. The address and web address is: Metropolitan Ministries 2002 N. Florida Ave., Tampa Florida 33602. http://www.metromin.org/ways-to-give

Until we meet again in heaven, we love you Mom………..