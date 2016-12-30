Lakeville Area School District 194 students go to BizTown

Model city helps bring work world to life

Lakeville Area School District 194 fifth-graders recently learned grown-up lessons from a kid-sized city.

Eastview Elementary’s 130 fifth-graders spent Dec. 15 at BizTown, a 10,000 square-foot kid-sized city within Junior Achievement’s Maplewood headquarters.

The field trip was the culmination of several weeks of classroom learning with teachers and guest speakers about personal finance and business.

Teachers and parents say the field trip is important because it makes abstract concepts – from personal finance to career exploration – real and understandable.

The students learned about basics from checking and savings accounts and making deposits and paying bills, according to Eastview fifth-grade teacher Andy Dieterich.

Students applied for positions in the fully functioning mini-economy.

Eastview fifth-grade teacher Tyson Jutting said CEOs and chief financial officers formulated business plans that included products and services and employee wages for a simulated two-week pay period. They also reconciled expenses and revenues, completed business loan applications outline loan payback plans.

For students, it was an eye-opener.

“This is really fun, but it’s really stressful and hard,” said Thomas Morin, BizTown’s student mayor. “I’ve learned about profit and you have to work hard and have teamwork to be successful.”

Classmate Mia Milner was an attorney who helped formulate business contracts.

“I think it was a good experience. People were excited for it and we’ve been working toward this for a long time,” Milner said.

Teachers say there were lots of take-aways for the students.

“How many students have even been to the bank with mom and dad?” said Wayde Cin, a fifth-grade teacher. “They get the sucker, but what happens when they go into the teller? I think it’s helped them understand these basic transactions that take place.”

The teachers said they hope the trip will have lasting lessons for students.

“You can talk about it in the classroom, but the they apply it here. I think this is where it really all begins to fit together for them with the simulation,” Dieterich said.