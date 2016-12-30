Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF BURNSVILLE

PUBLIC HEARING

A Public Hearing will be held on January 9, 2017, at 6:30 p.m. or as soon thereafter as possible by the Burnsville Planning Commission, 100 Civic Center Parkway, in the Council Chambers on the application of the City of Burnsville to rezone the southerly 17.44 acres North River Hills Park (located east and north of Cliff Hill Apartments and Andrews Pointe Townhouses) from Park/Planned Unit Development to Park and a Planned Unit Development Amendment to remove the 17.44 acres from the Millpond Planned Unit Development located at 11501 19th Avenue South.

The application will be scheduled for the next appropriate City Council meeting following the Planning Commission meeting.

All persons desiring to speak on this application are encouraged to attend. For more information concerning this request, please contact Planner Deb Garross (952) 895-4446 at the City of Burnsville.

Deb Garross

On Behalf of the Chair of the

Burnsville Planning Commission

Published in the

Burnsville-Eagan Sun Thisweek

December 30, 2016

January 6, 2017

