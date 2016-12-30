Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF BURNSVILLE PUBLIC HEARING

A Public Hearing will be held on January 9, 2017, at 6:30 p.m. or as soon thereafter as possible by the Burnsville Planning Commission, 100 Civic Center Parkway, in the Council Chambers on the application of Berean Baptist Church for a Conditional Use Permit Amendment and Variance for a 26,409 square foot church addition, including a new 1,100 seat worship space/auditorium, a and Preliminary and Final Plat of a two lot subdivision to be known as BEREAN BAPTIST ADDITION located at 309 County Road 42 East.

The application will be scheduled for the next appropriate City Council meeting following the Planning Commission meeting.

All persons desiring to speak on this application are encouraged to attend. For more information concerning this request, please contact Planner Deb Garross (952) 895-4446 at the City of Burnsville.

Deb Garross

On Behalf of the Chair of the

Burnsville Planning Commission

Published in the

Burnsville-Eagan Sun Thisweek

December 30, 2016

January 6, 2017

637829