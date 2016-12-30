Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF EAGAN

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON PROPOSED IMPROVEMENTS IN THE CITY OF EAGAN, DAKOTA COUNTY, MINNESOTA PROJECT NO. 1227 CEDAR INDUSTRIAL PARK STREET IMPROVEMENTS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Eagan, Dakota County, Minnesota, will meet at the Eagan Municipal Center at 3830 Pilot Knob Road, Eagan, Minnesota 55122, on Tuesday, January 17, 2017, at 6:30 p.m., or as soon thereafter as possible. The purpose of the meeting will be to hold a public hearing on the improvements, known as Project No. 1227. The proposed project is in accordance with the preliminary engineering report prepared by the Assistant City Engineer.

The estimated cost of the foregoing improvement is as follows: $396,100.

The area proposed to be assessed for said improvements is described as follows:

The area located within the West 1/2 of Section 17, lying South of Yankee Doodle Road and West of TH 13, in Township 27, Range 23, in the City of Eagan, Dakota County, Minnesota.

All persons who desire to be heard with respect to the question of whether or not the above improvements should be made shall be heard at said time and place.

Dated: December 20, 2016 BY ORDER OF THE CITY COUNCIL

/s/ Cheryl L. Stevenson By: Cheryl L. Stevenson

Deputy Clerk

Published in the

Burnsville-Eagan Sun Thisweek

December 30, 2016, January 6, 2017

