Ordinances – CITY OF APPLE VALLEY

ORDINANCE NO. 1025

AN ORDINANCE AMENDING THE ZONING MAP BY REZONING CERTAIN LAND IN THE CITY OF APPLE VALLEY, DAKOTA COUNTY, MINNESOTA AND AMENDING CHAPTER 155 OF THE CITY CODE BY ADDING ARTICLE 36 ESTABLISHING PLANNED DEVELOPMENT DESIGNATION NO. 1025, APPLE VILLA 2ND ADDITION

The following is the official summary of Ordinance No. 1025 approved by the City Council of Apple Valley on December 22, 2016.

Chapter 155 of the City Code is amended by adding Article A36 rezoning certain property and establishing a new planned development zoning district providing multiple family apartments and condominiums with a density not to exceed 20 units per acre. The district is located on the southeast corner of Pennock Lane and Whitney Drive.

A printed copy of the ordinance is available for inspection by any person during regular office hours at the office of the City Clerk at the Apple Valley Municipal Center, 7100 147th Street W., Apple Valley, Minnesota 55124.

Published in the

Apple Valley Sun Thisweek

December 30, 2016

637561