Ordinances – CITY OF APPLE VALLEY

ORDINANCE NO. 1024

AN ORDINANCE AMENDING ARTICLE A35 OF CHAPTER 155 OF THE CITY CODE AMENDING PLANNED DEVELOPMENT DESIGNATION NO. 1014, HUDSON DIVISION

The City Council of Apple Valley Ordains:

Section 1. Article A35 of Chapter 155 of the City Code is amended to revise Section A35-5(A)(1) as follows:

(1) TABLE OF MINIMUM AREA REQUIREMENTS AND STANDARDS

Zone 1

Dwelling unit density:

Minimum units per acre: 12

Maximum units per acre: 46

Minimum building setback: (feet)

Along principal or minor arterial streets 20*

Along community or neighborhood collector streets 15

Along all other public streets 25

Side setback 20

Rear setback 20

Minimum parking setback: (feet)

Along principal or arterial streets 15

Along all other public streets 10

Side or rear lot line 5

Driveway setback from principal or

arterial street intersections 100

Driveway setback from all other street intersections 50

Maximum building height: (feet)

Maximum height 55

Notes to table:

* The setback on the northeast corner of the building may be reduced to five feet (5), but in no case may the building encroach into the drainage and utility easement.

PASSED by the City Council this 22nd day of December, 2016.

/s/ Mary Hamann-Roland

Mayor

ATTEST: /s/ Pamela J. Gackstetter

City Clerk

Published in the

Apple Valley Sun Thisweek

December 30, 2016

637557

http://sunthisweek.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/23/2016/12/637557-1.pdf