Ordinances – CITY OF APPLE VALLEY

ORDINANCE NO. 1024
AN ORDINANCE AMENDING ARTICLE A35 OF CHAPTER 155 OF THE CITY CODE AMENDING PLANNED DEVELOPMENT DESIGNATION NO. 1014, HUDSON DIVISION
The City Council of Apple Valley Ordains:
Section 1. Article A35 of Chapter 155 of the City Code is amended to revise Section A35-5(A)(1) as follows:
(1) TABLE OF MINIMUM AREA REQUIREMENTS AND STANDARDS
Zone 1
Dwelling unit density:
Minimum units per acre: 12
Maximum units per acre: 46
Minimum building setback: (feet)
Along principal or minor arterial streets 20*
Along community or neighborhood collector streets 15
Along all other public streets 25
Side setback 20
Rear setback 20
Minimum parking setback: (feet)
Along principal or arterial streets 15
Along all other public streets 10
Side or rear lot line 5
Driveway setback from principal or
arterial street intersections 100
Driveway setback from all other street intersections 50
Maximum building height: (feet)
Maximum height 55
Notes to table:
* The setback on the northeast corner of the building may be reduced to five feet (5), but in no case may the building encroach into the drainage and utility easement.
PASSED by the City Council this 22nd day of December, 2016.
/s/ Mary Hamann-Roland
Mayor
ATTEST: /s/ Pamela J. Gackstetter
City Clerk
Published in the
Apple Valley Sun Thisweek
December 30, 2016
637557
