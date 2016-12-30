Ordinances – CITY OF EAGAN

The following is the official summary of Ordinance No. 566 as approved by the City Council of the City of Eagan on December 20, 2016.

ORDINANCE NO. 566 SECOND SERIES AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF EAGAN, MINNESOTA, AMENDING EAGAN CITY CODE CHAPTER FIVE ENTITLED BEER,WINE AND LIQUOR LICENSING AND REGULATION BY AMENDING SECTIONS 5.01, 5.08, 5.52 AND SECTION 5.66 REGARDING SELF-SERVE MALT LIQUOR REGULATIONS; AND BY ADOPTING BY REFERENCE EAGAN CITY CODE CHAPTER 1 AND SECTION 5.99.

Chapter 5, regarding the Citys liquor licensing and regulations, was amended to define, permit and regulate self-serve malt liquor dispensers in intoxicating liquor licensed establishments.

A printed copy of the ordinance is available for inspection by any person during regular office hours at the office of the City Clerk at the Eagan Municipal Center, 3830 Pilot Knob Road, Eagan, Minnesota 55122.

Effective date. This ordinance shall take effect upon its passage and publication.

Published in the

Burnsville-Eagan Sun Thisweek

December 30, 2016

636477