Year in Review 2016: Farmington sees leadership change

Downtown redevelopment a focus; park bond defeated

The past year was a time when Farmington residents saw several changes both among leaders and in the community.

As Farmington residents say goodbye to 2016, they also bid adieu to Council Member Doug Bonar. Doug Bonar

He had served the last four years as a council member, and prior to that, as a school educator. He first came to Farmington in 2000, and has served the Farmington School District and city for the last 10 years.

In parting, Bonar said, “While I will retire from public life, I won’t hardly expire.”

Taking Bonar’s seat will be Robyn Craig. Robyn Craig

After winning election, she said she planned on educating herself about the city as much as possible before she is seated in January.

Her priority from the beginning of her campaign was bringing more businesses to Farmington, something she recognizes won’t happen right away.

“I want to start to have a more open dialogue with area business owners and set the tone,” Craig said. “I want to reach out to area businesses. I know in the past it’s been more of a passive approach. I want to reach out to other chambers, other cities, the county, to find out what methods work. I plan on doing a lot of research before I’m sworn in.”

She also has a strong interest in working with the Economic Development Authority, which is a commission designed to promote the retention and expansion of business.

“That’s a big part of bringing businesses to the area,” Craig said. “They have an overall strategic plan, but they don’t have an immediate plan, which is something I want to develop.”

With the ribbon-cutting of Dollar & Up Dec. 19th, and the grand opening of the Bourbon Butcher Dec. 7, the Tamarack Retail Center is now full.

The lot near Vermilion River Crossing has been purchased by HyVee, and the city awaits who will purchase the three surrounding lots.

Adam Kienberger, community development director, said the city needs to reenvision development as the economy changes. He said that the market is ripe and with available lots, the city has space to offer. During the past year, the City Council has looked toward creating a downtown redevelopment plan with data-gathering and a task force.

The council accepted a downtown plan in April to help guide the city for the next five to 10 years.

They also approved the first step, which is the purchase of $5,000 worth of bike racks to install downtown, paid for by the Liquor Fund Community Investment Pot.

The intention of the plan was to identify reinvestment and redevelopment opportunities for the city.

City officials also want to make clear what this plan is not intended to do.

Mayor Todd Larson said that the council has been “beat up about this from the general public who thinks the city is buying properties and putting new buildings up.”

“It’s not the intent to purchase properties,” Larson said. “This is for investors and developers who want to come into the city to redevelop. Now we have a plan to show them when they come into the city.”

Craig hopes that a woman’s perspective on the council will help add a dimension to the downtown planning.

“Women can drive businesses in downtowns like this,” Craig said. “People go to places like downtown Northfield. The men might go for the restaurants and entertainment, while the shops primarily interest women. I think having that perspective will be a helpful thing in developing businesses.”

This will be incumbent Council Member Terry Donnelly’s third term on council.

The farmer and software engineer touted the positive direction the city was on during the election process and indicated he wanted make sure it stays there.

Todd Larson ran unopposed for a third term, so it was no surprise he won with 97.02 percent of the vote.

Being mayor hasn’t been easy, but he said at the time he would like to stick around to see what happens next.

Larson decided to run for a third term because he wants to keep the momentum going. He feels like Farmington is in a good spot. Businesses are starting to come back to town and the city’s finances are in good shape.

Larson said the key to future success is to grow Farmington’s commercial and industrial tax base.

One way to do that is for people to spend money at the businesses in town.

“The city works every single day promoting itself to business all over the state,” Larson said. “We have the land for it. But we need a change in attitude. You have to want to spend money in Farmington.”

This is the first election Larson has run unopposed.

Park bond

The majority of Farmington residents voted down a pair of Park and Recreation referendum questions during the general election in November. Jim Bell Park and Preserve

The questions asked if the city could raise property taxes to pay for a series of Park and Recreation developments.

Question 1 would have approved about $10 million worth of projects. It failed 56.66 to 47.34 percent, a difference of 581 votes.

Question 2 would have funded an additional $2.3 million, failing 57.41 to 42.59 percent.

Now that they have their answer, the city and Parks and Recreation Department will have several decisions to make in the coming years in regards to park funding.

During a work session in September, Parks and Recreation Director Randy Distad discussed the parks master plan.

There are approximately $21.7 million worth of projects in the master plan and at least two park master plans currently on hold. Distad said playground equipment throughout the city has about a 20-year lifespan, and some are nearing the end.

The two referendum questions would have covered about half of the master plan.

Advocates have been asking the city to put a park bond referendum on the ballot for almost two decades.

With 2017 approaching, new opportunities and chances to grow await Farmington. With a new voice on the city council, new subdivisions in the planning stages, and open lots available for new businesses, Farmington is set to continue to grow.

Kienberger said he wants to plan carefully as they have “only one chance to build a community.”

