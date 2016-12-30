Year in Review 2016: Leadership landscape changes in Rosemount

Culver’s in downtown Rosemount celebrated the opening of the restaurant Aug. 1 with a visit by Rosemount Mayor Bill Droste and company founder Craig Culver. Owners of the restaurant are John, Joe and Matt Laudenbach; Maria Veach; and Amanda Braml. It is the fifth Culver’s to be owned by the group that also has restaurants in Eagan and Savage. (Photo submitted)

New city administrator, council member will start in 2017

For leaders in any organization, the landscape is always changing.

In some instances the leadership landscape changes as it has in some ways in Rosemount.

The past year ushered in changes that will bring a new city administrator and council member to the forefront in 2017.

City Administrator Dwight Johnson announced in September he would be retiring from the position he had held for the past eight years, and Logan Martin, the city administrator for Bayport, was selected as his replacement in November. Dwight Johnson

Johnson has worked in the public sector for 42 years.

“I’ll miss working side-by-side with the staff and council,” Johnson said. “I will miss the camaraderie.”

Johnson oversaw a number of different projects and initiatives in his eight years. Those included three apartment complexes, new or remodeled stores, and the city’s first park-and-ride along with park field development at Flint Hills Fields and the Ames Athletic Complex.

Johnson will be moving to the Highland Park area of St. Paul to be closer to family, which includes his oldest daughter and mother-in-law.

“I’m looking forward to the next chapter of my life,” Johnson said.

Johnson also listed among the city’s accomplishments during his time one that saw completion in 2016 – the Steeple Center to serve arts and senior programs, along with being a gathering place for all ages.

The 10,000-square-foot addition includes a full catering kitchen, expanded restrooms, a lobby area with a fireplace, windows with café-style seating, three multipurpose rooms and a conference room.

The addition, built on the site of the former St. Joseph Catholic School, has hosted a wide range of events including art shows and classes, senior gatherings and workshops, holiday events and more.

Martin will take the helm in January to help guide accomplishments in 2017 and beyond. Logan Martin

The Hastings native who has family in Rosemount said the city is well-positioned for growth in residential, commercial and retail development.

“It’s happening,” Martin said. “There’s land available. They’re averaging a couple hundred new residential homes per year. East of downtown is just exploding. I’m just excited to join the team.”

Martin, who has served as city administrator of Bayport since 2013, previously worked at Oakdale and holds a Master of Public Administration degree from Hamline University.

He was one of four finalists interviewed chosen from a list of 39 applicants.

Council change

Martin will get to work at the same time as new City Council Member Heidi Freske. Heidi Freske

She won election in November, edging out incumbent Council Member Vanessa Demuth by 91 votes.

Incumbent Council Member Jeff Weisensel won the other seat. He had 5,574 votes, Freske had 4,624 and Demuth 4,533.

Freske credited her door-knocking and social media efforts for winning second place.

She said among the issues she’d like to address are expanding parks facilities for sports and other endeavors and bringing more everyday shopping developments to Rosemount.

Freske said there needs to be a long- and short-term plan for park facility development that could come together with public and private investment.

As for economic development, people are still talking about getting more shopping options.

“People are spending their money in Apple Valley and Eagan, and they want more options in Rosemount,” Freske said.

Demuth, a professional geologist, said she was pleased she was able to bring attention to water quality issues during her four years on the council, including a project that would place a master control system for irrigation lines throughout the city.

She also was pleased the city was able to maintain city services while delivering a decrease in the city portion of property taxes to the average valued home from 2008 to the present.

Demuth, who previously served on the Rosemount Planning Commission, said she plans to continue to be involved in civic affairs in some capacity.

Park bond Rosemount Ice Arena

In May, the city’s proposed $15 million parks and recreation bond referendum was defeated in a special election by a 56.6 to 43.4 percent margin – 1,685-1,292.

The city’s proposal to issue up to $15 million in bonds would have financed the completion of four Parks and Recreation Department projects:

• Add a second ice rink at a location to be determined for an estimated $8.7 million.

• Add four soccer-sized fields at Flint Hills Fields along with parking, a trail and some additional work for an estimated $2.6 million.

• Add two more youth baseball-sized fields at UMore Fields, along with lighting for all fields and a parking lot, for approximately $1.7 million.

• Create a four-season use feature at Central Park for $1 million.

Among the most vocal supporters of the bond referendum were Rosemount Area Hockey Association leaders who said the rink was needed based on its participation growth of 40 percent over the past five years from 400 to 640, less than ideal practice times, the inability to host big tournaments, the need to travel to rinks outside of Rosemount to find practice and game space, and the economic boost it could provide.

If it was approved, the estimated tax impact to the median value home of $238,250 would have been $99 per year for the 20-year life of the bonds.

The city says most commercial and industrial properties would have experienced an annual property tax increase of around 1.6 percent.

Some opponents were critical of the city for setting the special election in May when they said voter turnout would be low.

Opponents also said that the price tag for the bond package was too high and disproportionately benefited those who skate.

Economic development

While the city didn’t get the funding to advance the projects, many other private developments started in 2016 and most were completed during the year.

Among the notable changes were the completion of The Rosemount senior living facility, the Dakota County Community Development Agency’s senior building called Cambrian Commons, the start of Flint Hills Resources Pine Bend Refinery’s energy generation plant, downtown activity that included work at the First State Bank of Rosemount and a new Culver’s restaurant and Swag Shop, Arby’s and Chipotle on County Road 42 and continued housing starts.

The Rosemount, which includes 90 units attached to the adjacent Steeple Center, offers a variety of independent and assisted living options, memory care, rehabilitation, care suites and respite care. Registered nurses are available on site or on call 24/7.

The 60-unit Cambrian Commons at Highway 3 and Lower 147th Street includes 34 one-bedroom and 26 two-bedroom units.

Both of the sites have amenities such as a community room with kitchen, club room, exercise room and underground heated parking.

At Flint Hills Resources, the Pine Bend Refinery earned city approval to start work on a Combined Heat and Power plant, which is part of the company’s $300 million investment at the site.

The 49.9 megawatt CHP plant will take waste products from the oil refining process and turn them into heat, which will deliver power to the refinery. The plant will reduce its overall emissions, a focus of the company since 1997.

A project on a much smaller scale will bring a new drive-thru for First State Bank of Rosemount. The drive-thru will reduce the number of lanes that exit onto 145th Street from six to two, which aims to curb traffic problems.

The project will also result in providing more parking and a canopied picnic area for employees and customers.

Other commercial changes to the downtown area include the opening of a Culver’s restaurant to the south of Cambrian Commons.

The drive-thru for the restaurant is the first one for an eatery since the 1960s, according to local historians.

It was opened by the Laudenbach family, which owns and operates four other Culvers, including those in Eagan and Savage.

The Swag Shop opened on 145th Street to offer custom and team apparel.

County Road 42 included the notable development of an Arby’s and Chipotle site in front of The Pond hockey rink.

The combined building marks the first entry for the two national restaurant chains in Rosemount.

Housing

The continued economic recovery marked more new housing starts in 2016.

Among the developments underway or completed are:

• Wilde Lake Estates – Though it faced early opposition based on density and traffic concerns, these 14 lots are being built northwest of Highway 3 and McAndrews Road.

• Dunmore – Copper Creek will have 87 single-family lots southwest of Highway 3 and 132nd Street on the former Raak family property.

• Harmony – 179 townhomes to be built northeast of Highway 3 and Connemara Trail on the site that’s been under development for several years.

• Glenrose – A formerly stalled development site was revived by Mark Elliot Homes, which has undertaken phase one with 28 quad homes across Highway 3 from Rosemount High School. Phase two of 20 rowhomes is expected to be completed by early 2017.

• Bella Vista – Lennar is developing 158 lots of single-family homes northeast of Bonaire Path and Bacardi Avenue.

• Greystone – CalAtlantic Homes is building on the northeast corner of 141st Street and Akron Avenue 169 lots east of the current development taking place.

• Prestwick Place 13th Addition – Brandl Anderson, Keyland Homes and Ryan Real Estate are constructing north of Connemara Trail and west of Akron Avenue 150 lots.

• Falmoor Glen – Lennar has developed 132 single-family homes north of County Road 42 and west of Akron Avenue.

