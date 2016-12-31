Arts Briefs for the week of Dec. 30

Art exhibit at Steeple Center

The Rosemount Area Arts Council will host an opening reception for the new art exhibit at the Steeple Center 6:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4. The reception will include talks by the two artists and refreshments.

The exhibit, which runs January through March, features work by Jim McGuire, who specializes in Asian brush paintings, and pastel artist Vicki Wright. The Steeple Center is at 14375 S. Robert Trail, Rosemount.

Women’s choir seeks new members

January is open membership month for the Eagan Women of Note. Women in the south-metro area who love to sing and may be interested in joining the choir are invited to visit Monday rehearsals during the month of January.

The non-audition choir rehearses throughout the school year with separate fall and spring semesters that end with concerts in December and May. During each semester, the choir perfects 12 to 15 pieces of music, ranging from jazz and popular, to folk and patriotic music, in preparation for outreach performances and a final concert. The choir performs at community events, senior centers, nursing homes, and veterans’ hospitals.

Women 18 and older are encouraged to visit the choir at their rehearsals on Monday nights beginning Jan. 9, at 6:30-8:30p.m. at Falcon Ridge Middle School in Apple Valley. Enrollment for the semester is $60 which covers professional leadership, music, and overhead expenses. Those interested in attending a rehearsal should send an email to [email protected] More information about the choir can be found at their website www.eaganwomenofnote.org.

Comedy at Mystic Lake

Heather McDonald and feature act Will Weldon will take the Mystic Comedy Club stage 7 and 9:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6, and Saturday, Jan. 7, at Mystic Lake.

McDonald can be heard on her new podcast, “Juicy Scoop.” She recently hosted “All About Sex” and debuted in “I Don’t Mean to Brag.” She was a staff writer and made roundtable appearances on “Chelsea Lately” and starred in “After Lately.” McDonald has also been a collaborator with the Wayans Brothers, serving as a writer on their features “White Chicks” and “Dance Flick.” She made appearances on “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno” and guest starred on “Frasier,” “Malcolm in the Middle” and “Reno 911.”

Weldon recently wrote for “America’s Got Issues” and contributed to “Billy on the Street.” He can be seen on “This is Not Happening” and has made guest appearances on “TakePart Live.” Weldon performed as a “New Face” at the Just for Laughs Festival in Montreal. He returned two years later and filmed a TV set for “Talk of the Fest” which aired as part of the show “Just for Laughs: All Access.” Weldon can be heard weekly on the podcast “Angry Little Goats.”

Tickets are $19. Mature audiences only. Contact the box office at 952-445-9000 or visit mysticlake.com for details.