Business Calendar for the week of Dec. 30

Burnsville Chamber of Commerce events:

Thursday, Jan. 5, 4:30-6:30 p.m., Business After Hours, Mediterranean Cruise Cafe, 12500 Nicollet Ave., Burnsville. Information: [email protected]

Dakota County Regional Chamber of Commerce events:

Friday, Jan. 6, 7:30-9 a.m., Legislative Breakfast: Paid Sick and Safe Leave, The Commons on Marice, 1380 Marice Drive, Eagan. Speaker: Cam Winton, director of energy and labor-management policy with the Minnesota Chamber. Cost: $25 members, $30 nonmembers; series pass, $160. Registration required. Information: Vicki Stute at 651-288-9201 or [email protected]

Lakeville Area Chamber of Commerce events: