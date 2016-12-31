Business Calendar for the week of Dec. 30

To submit items for the
Business Calendar, email: [email protected]
Burnsville Chamber of Commerce events:
- Thursday, Jan. 5, 4:30-6:30 p.m., Business After Hours, Mediterranean Cruise Cafe, 12500 Nicollet Ave., Burnsville. Information: [email protected]
Dakota County Regional Chamber of Commerce events:
- Friday, Jan. 6, 7:30-9 a.m., Legislative Breakfast: Paid Sick and Safe Leave, The Commons on Marice, 1380 Marice Drive, Eagan. Speaker: Cam Winton, director of energy and labor-management policy with the Minnesota Chamber. Cost: $25 members, $30 nonmembers; series pass, $160. Registration required. Information: Vicki Stute at 651-288-9201 or [email protected]
Lakeville Area Chamber of Commerce events:
- Thursday, Jan. 5, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., General Membership Luncheon, Brackett’s Crossing Country Club, 17976 Judicial Road, Lakeville. Speaker: Ron Schara, writer and television personality. Cost: $25. Registration required. Information: Amy Green at 952-469-2020 or [email protected]
- Friday, Jan. 6, 3-5 p.m., ribbon cutting and After Hours, Dakota Curling Club, Dakota Curling Center, Holyoke Avenue. Information: Shanen Corlett at 952-469-2020 or [email protected]