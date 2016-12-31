Religion Briefs for the week of Dec. 30

Women’s luncheon

The Minnesota Valley Christian Women’s Connection’s January luncheon will be 12:30-2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, at GrandStay Hotel & Conference Center, 7083 153rd St. W., Apple Valley.

Mary Roelofs will speak about the loss of her 12-year-old son due to a car accident and how a life turned “upside down” can lead to a life “turned right side up.” Special feature will be Mary Peltz, a counselor, rehab specialist and director of CORE programs that facilitate inner healing.

Cost is $17.50. Reservations/cancellations: Jan Morse at 651-434-5795 or [email protected] Sponsored by Stonecroft (stonecroft.org).

Community meals at Grace

Grace Lutheran Church in Apple Valley will serve community meals Mondays, Jan. 9, 23 and 30. Dining hall doors open at 5:30 p.m. and dinner is served from 6-6:30 p.m.

These meals are for senior citizens, single-parent families, families in transition and all others in the surrounding community seeking a healthy meal in a relaxed atmosphere. Although the meals are free, donations are accepted.

For more information, call the church at 952-432-7273. Grace Lutheran Church is located at the intersection of Pennock Avenue and County Road 42.

Waking up to racial justice

A coalition of south metro churches is working together to understand the history of racism in America, and work toward reconciliation and justice. The community is invited to participate by reading the book “Waking Up White, and Finding Myself in the Story of Race” by Debby Irving, and joining a study discussion group at one of the participating churches. There is no cost to attend; books are available at local or online booksellers and area libraries.

In “Waking Up White,” Irving describes her experiences of learning how she has benefited from being white. Irving details her “cringe-worthy struggle” to understand the history behind racism and racial tensions and invites readers to examine their own beliefs about race.

Participants at the church book studies will have the opportunity to explore these ideas within a caring and supportive group. All are welcome. The timing of these studies is intended to foster learning and discussion around Martin Luther King Jr. Day (Jan. 16) and Black History Month (February).

Book study groups will meet:

• Tuesdays, Jan. 10-31, 6:30-8 p.m. or Fridays, Jan. 6-27, 12-1 p.m. (bring your lunch), Easter Lutheran Church on the Hill, 4200 Pilot Knob Road, Eagan. Register at www.easter.org.

• Sundays, Jan. 8-29, 10:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., Easter Lutheran Church by the Lake, 4545 Pilot Knob Road, Eagan. Register at www.easter.org.

• Sundays, Jan. 29 to Feb. 19, 2-3:30 p.m., Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, 12650 Johnny Cake Ridge Road, Apple Valley. Register at www.sotv.org/events.

• Thursdays, Feb. 2-23, 7-8:30 p.m., Advent United Methodist Church, 3945 Lexington Ave. S., Eagan. Register at [email protected]

A racial justice worship service is planned 6:30 p.m. Sunday, March 5, at Black Hawk Middle School, 1540 Deerwood Drive, Eagan. The ecumenical community event is open to all.

Faith leaders interested in hosting their own “Waking Up White” book study can contact the Rev. Wendy Steger at 952-985-7305 or [email protected]