Rosemount, Apple Valley offer Teen Police Academy

Local teenagers can go behind the scenes of law enforcement as the police departments of Rosemount and Apple Valley team up to offer a special academy for students and young residents.

The Teen Police Academy will run every Tuesday evening for seven weeks beginning Jan. 31. Sessions will be from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the departments’ headquarters.

The academy is designed to provide youths in Rosemount and Apple Valley with an inside look at the operations and services of their police departments. Discussion topics will include a tour and squad car demonstration, a look at the work of the Dakota County MAAG unit (“SWAT team”), and the county’s Drug Task Force.

Academy attendees can also see scenarios officers face in dealing with the use of force, including shoot and don’t shoot decisions. Students will also see what goes into real-life crime scene investigations.

The program is free of charge. Registration is open to those of high school age currently residing or attending high school in Apple Valley or Rosemount. Online registration is available at www.cityofapplevalley.org/police.

The deadline to apply for the Teen Police Academy is Jan. 24.

For more information, contact Rosemount Officer Julie Pulkrabek at 651-322-3122, [email protected] , or Apple Valley Crime Prevention Specialist Pam Walter at 952-953-2706, [email protected]