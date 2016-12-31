Seniors briefs for the week of Dec. 30

Apple Valley seniors

The Apple Valley Senior Center, 14601 Hayes Road, is home to the following activities, which are organized and run by the Apple Valley Seniors and Apple Valley Parks and Recreation. The facility is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. For information, call 952-953-2345 or go to www.cityofapplevalley.org.

Monday, Jan. 2 – Closed.

Tuesday, Jan. 3 – Quilting Bees, 9 a.m.; Zumba Gold, 9:15 a.m.; Tuesday Painters, 9:30 a.m.; Blood Pressure Checks, 9:30 a.m.; General Meeting, 10 a.m.; SR Meeting, 11 a.m.; Pool, noon; Cribbage, noon; Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.; Hand & Foot Cards, 1 p.m.; Table Tennis, 1 p.m.; Spanish – Intermediate, 2:45 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 4 – Donated Bread, 9 a.m.; Yoga, 9:45 a.m.; Velvet Tones, 10 a.m.; Morning Stretch, 10 a.m.; Men’s Bowling at Apple Place Bowl, noon; Pool, noon; First Edition Book Club, 1 p.m.; Gather Around Music, 1 p.m.; Dominoes, 1 p.m.; Mahjong, 1 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 5 – Beg. Line Dancing, 9:15 a.m.; Computer 101, 9:30 a.m.; Int. Line Dancing, 10 a.m.; Pool, noon; Duplicate Bridge, 12:30 p.m.; Table Tennis, 1 p.m.; 500 and Hardanger, 1 p.m.; Recreated Cards, 1 p.m.; Color & Chat, 1:30 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 6 – Men’s Breakfast, 8:30 a.m.; Morning Stretch, 10 a.m.; Women’s Pool, 11 a.m.; Men’s Bowling at Apple Place Bowl, noon; Members Bingo, 12:30 p.m.

Burnsville seniors

The Burnsville Senior Center is located in the Diamondhead Education Center at 200 W. Burnsville Parkway. Call 952-707-4120 for information about the following senior events.

Monday, Jan. 2 – Closed.

Tuesday, Jan. 3 – Scrabble, 10:30 a.m.; Duplicate Bridge, 12:30 p.m.; Line Dancing; SS Flex; SS Yoga.

Wednesday, Jan. 4 – Woodcarvers, 8 a.m.; Sunrise Stretch, 8:30 a.m.; Cribbage, 10 a.m.; MOB, 11 a.m.; Chair Tai Chi, 11 a.m.; 500, 12:45 p.m.; BABS, 1 p.m.; SS Flex.

Thursday, Jan. 5 – Foot Clinic, 9 a.m.; Health Insurance Council, 9 a.m.; Crafters, 10 a.m.; Defensive Driving Refresher, 1 p.m.; Wood Carving, 6 p.m.; SS Yoga.

Friday, Jan. 6 – High School Tour, 8:15 a.m.; Sunrise Stretch, 8:30 a.m.; Painting, 9 a.m.; Hand & Foot, 12:15 p.m.; Open House, 1-3 p.m.; SS Flex.

Eagan seniors

The Eagan Parks and Recreation Department offers programs for seniors in the Lone Oak Room at the Eagan Community Center, 1501 Central Parkway. Call 651-675-5500 for more information.

Farmington seniors

The Rambling River Center is located at 325 Oak St. Call 651-280-6970 for information.

Rosemount seniors

The following activities are sponsored by the Rosemount Parks and Recreation Department and the Rosemount Area Seniors. For more information, call the Rosemount Parks and Recreation Department at 651-322-6000.

Monday, Jan. 2 – Bridge, 9 a.m.; 500, 1 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 3 – Coffee at Cub, 8 a.m.; Bid Euchre, 9 a.m.; Luncheon, Pork Roast and Card Bingo, 11:30 a.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 4 – Velvet Tones, Apple Valley, 10 a.m.; Quilting Club, Room 202, 1 p.m.; Yoga, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 5 – Cribbage, 9 a.m.; Pinochle, 1 p.m.; Yoga, 1 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 6 – Euchre, 9 a.m.

Saturday, Jan. 7 – Bluegrass Concert, Assembly Hall.

The Rosemount Area Seniors are located in the Steeple Center, 14375 S. Robert Trail. Cards and games take place in Room 100. Check room schedules at the facility for locations of other programs and activities.

Lakeville seniors

All Lakeville Area Active Adults events are held at Lakeville Heritage Center, 20110 Holyoke Ave. Call 952-985-4620 for information.