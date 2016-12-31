Southern Cruzers make annual donations

The Southern Cruzers Car Club made its annual distribution of profits from its Summer Spectacular car show to local charities as it has been doing for years. This year’s car show at the Dakota County Fairgrounds on Aug. 27 was plagued by rain, resulting in a drop in profits. The club, a nonprofit organization, dipped into savings to provide $6,000 in donations to local charities, including Lets Go Fishing, a charity that brings nature’s healing and well-being to seniors, veterans and the disabled via free fishing outings; The Open Door Food Shelf, providing healthy food to the needy in Dakota County, and Sharing and Caring Hands a charity in Minneapolis run by Mary Jo Copeland that provides meals and temporary housing for homeless people. (Photo submitted)