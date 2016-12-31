State Capitol Briefs for the week of Dec. 30

Carlson named lead on Senate committee

Sen. Jim Carlson, DFL-Eagan, has been named minority lead on the State Government Finance and Policy and Elections Committee. The committee will address the intricacies of how Minnesota’s state government and agencies work as well as election policy.

“I am really looking forward to working on inclusive policies that enable all Minnesota citizens to exercise their constitutional right to self-govern by voting. I also want to continue my work on streamlining deployed service personnel and people on foreign assignments to vote. The right to vote is incredibly important – and I will remain steadfast in ensuring that Minnesota is a place that values the opinions of all of its citizens,” said Carlson.

The 2017 legislative session begins on Jan. 3.

Clausen appointed to two Senate committees

State Sen. Greg Clausen, DFL-Apple Valley, has been selected at the minority ranking member on both the Higher Education Policy and Higher Education Finance committees. Clausen will also serve on the E-12 Policy Committee.

The committee assignments line up with Clausen’s past work to reduce student loan debt and keeping college affordable.

“Although we have passed significant legislation to help students with student loan debt, we must continue to look at reducing student loan interest rates,” Clausen said. “In addition, colleges need to work on keeping costs down.”

The legislative session begins Jan. 3.

Peterson named vice chair

Rep. Roz Peterson, R-Lakeville, was named vice chair of the Subcommittee on Child Care Access & Affordability. She also will serve on the Education Finance, Government Operations & Elections, and Health & Human Services Reform committees.

“I am very excited to have been named vice chair of this committee,” said Peterson. “I look forward to this new opportunity in the legislature and I am ready to put my knowledge to work to help make childcare more affordable and accessible, not only for our community, but for all Minnesotans as well.”

Peterson was recently elected to her second term in the Minnesota House of Representatives.

The 2017 legislative session is set to begin Jan. 3.