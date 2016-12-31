Time for answers

To the editor:

Throughout the recent election, Rep. Laurie Halverson, DFL-Eagan, bragged about how she was the champion of full disclosure and transparency in government. That is why I am puzzled by her strange silence about the ongoing scandal of DFLers getting perks, just for being DFLers. To be a DFLer these days means free tickets, food and drinks to luxury suites at US Bank Stadium for Vikings games, the hottest concerts and whatever event is being hosted at the stadium – all at taxpayer expense. If you are the average Minnesotan, you can’t get these kind of perks. Yet, one should not be totally amazed at Halverson, she comes from the party that promotes light rail, alternative energy sources, and all kinds of costly big government programs that drain the life out of any economy.

One wonders if Halverson’s lack of curiosity is because many of those getting these taxpayer funded perks are her fellow DFLers or perhaps she herself received the perks. It’s time for Halverson, the supposed champion of full disclosure, to come clean and let us know what she knows or at least demand some answers of her fellow DFLers.

Richard Iffert

Eagan