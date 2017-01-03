Beatles tribute in Burnsville

“1964: The Tribute” plays the Ames Center on Jan. 21. (Photo submitted)

The touring Beatles show “1964: The Tribute” will take the stage of Burnsville’s Ames Center on Saturday, Jan. 21, with a pre-Sgt. Pepper era concert that includes period instruments, clothing, hairstyles and onstage banter of the early Fab Four.

Hailed by Rolling Stone magazine as “the best Beatles tribute ever,” the “1964: The Tribute” band has been touring worldwide — and was featured in its own PBS special — since forming in 1984.

Tickets range from $30-$40 and can be purchased in person at the Burnsville venue’s box office, by phone at 800-982-2787 and online at Ticketmaster.com. More about the band is at www.1964site.com.