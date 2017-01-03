Eagan police respond to gunshot near school

The Eagan Police Department is investigating an incident an alleged drug exchange gone bad near Eagan High School Tuesday Morning.

Eagan officers responded to a report of juveniles who were robbed at gunpoint at about 9:35 a.m. at Northview Park just northwest of Eagan High School and Dakota Hills Middle School.

According to the Eagan Police Department, three juveniles said they were involved in an attempted drug exchange when one of three suspects pointed a gun at them and demanded valuables.

It is believed a gunshot was fired in the air, but no one was injured during the incident, according to police.

The suspects had left the area when police arrived.

Eagan High School Principal Polly Reikowski said all students are safe and school is in session as usual.

The parking lot was closed during the investigation and the school didn’t dismiss any students whose vehicles were parked in the lot for travel between sites.

It is believed the victims and the suspects knew each other and the meeting was a planned event.