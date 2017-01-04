Allegro Choral Academy students honored

Several Allegro Choral Academy students made the American Choral Directors Association State and National Honor Choirs recently. They include:

ACDA State Honor Choir – Ella Douma (Scott Highlands), Ugne Jakucionyte (Scott Highlands), Hanna Laursen (Scott Highlands), Kendall Meier (Valley Middle), Hanna Olson (Blackhawk).

ACDA National Honor Choir – Izaiah Cheeran (Highland), Ella Douma (Scott Highlands).

Allegro alumni who have recently been honored include:

ACDA State Honor Choir – Mara Currens (Eagan High School), Mackenzie Donais (Eastview High School), Casey Hubbs (Eastview), Rachel Kapsch (Prior Lake High School), Charlotte Krekeler (Eastview), Madeline Lee (Lakeville South High School).