Area briefs for the week of Jan. 6

Apple Valley resident to take command of 34th Red Bull Infantry Division

Brig. Gen. Jon A. Jensen, of Apple Valley, has been selected as the next commanding general of the 34th Red Bull Infantry Division by Minnesota’s Adjutant General, Maj. Gen. Richard Nash.

Jensen will replace the Red Bulls’ current Commanding General, Maj. Gen. Neal G. Loidolt, who will continue serving as the Deputy Adjutant General of the Minnesota National Guard.

“General Jensen is an exceptional leader,” said Nash. “His current assignment as the Deputy Commanding General of U.S. Army Africa has prepared him for this enormous leadership challenge. He is taking over a storied Army division that has truly earned an excellent reputation around the globe over the last century.”

Jensen is a native of Council Bluffs, Iowa, and a 1982 graduate of Lewis Central High School.

He first enlisted in the Iowa National Guard as a combat medic assigned to HHC, 1-168 Infantry in Council Bluffs.

Jensen has deployed with the Red Bulls in senior leadership roles to Kuwait, Bosnia and twice to Iraq. He has served in a variety of positions including as Minnesota’s Assistant Adjutant General – Army, Director of the Joint Staff and with the Red Bulls as the division’s Chief of Staff and Commander of their 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team. He is a graduate of both the U.S. Army’s War College, and Command and General Staff College.

A change of command ceremony is planned 1 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, at the Rosemount National Guard Armory, 13865 S. Robert Trail, Rosemount.

Veterans health and wellness fair in Lakeville

Lakeville Yellow Ribbon is sponsoring the Veterans Health & Wellness Fair 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, at Heritage Center, 20110 Holyoke Ave, Lakeville.

Veterans and their families can learn about healthy eating, marriage support, art therapy, exercise room, VA benefits, relaxation and more.

There will be giveaways, local discounts, samples, special deals and door prizes. For more information, email [email protected].

Patriot’s Pen essay winners

Winners of the Lakeville VFW Post 21 Patriot’s Pen essay contest are Kenwood Trail Middle School sixth-grader Estefana Bcharah (first place, $100), seventh-grader Elizabeth Anderson (second place, $75) and seventh-grader Lilly Honda (third place, $50). All three Lakeville winners advance to the VFW 2nd District competition. Each year students in grades six to eight enter the VFW’s Patriot’s Pen youth essay contest. The first-place winner from each state competes for national awards totaling $50,500, with each first-place state winner receiving a minimum of $500 at the national level. The national first-place winner wins $5,000 and an all-expense-paid trip to Washington, D.C. From left, Cheryl Castonguay, president VFW Post 210 Auxiliary; Lilly Honda; Elizabeth Anderson; Estefana Bcharah; and Christine Sell, Auxiliary 2016 Patriot Pen chair. (Photo submitted)

Lakeville Garden Club

The Lakeville Garden Club will meet 6:45 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9, at Main Street Manor, 8725 209th St. W., Lakeville. Michelle Riedel, University of Minnesota master gardener, will present “Combine This: Mixing Veggies, Herbs and Flowers.” The club meets monthly; all are welcome.

Metro Republican Women meeting

Republican State Chairman Keith Downey will talk about what GOP control of the state legislature will mean for Minnesotans in the year ahead and the impact of President-elect Donald Trump when he speaks at the monthly breakfast meeting of Metro Republican Women Jan. 14 in Mendota Heights.

Downey, who was elected party chair in 2013 and re-elected in 2015, previously served two terms as a state representative, serving portions of Edina and Minnetonka. A native of Edina, he earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Wisconsin, Eau Claire.

MRW President Margaret Flower said that John Hinderaker of the Center of the American Experiment and Wendy Wulff of the Metropolitan Council will speak at meetings in succeeding months.

The event will be held at Mendakota Country Club, 2075 Mendakota Drive in Mendota Heights, with registration beginning at 8:30 a.m., a buffet breakfast at 8:45 and the program at 9. The cost is $18 for members, $20 for nonmembers and $10 for students. Walk-ins are welcome, but reservations are encouraged.

Those interested may go to metrogopwomen.org to pay online or make a reservation and pay at the door. Reservations are requested by Tuesday, Jan. 10. Matt Little is sworn in Jan. 3 as state senator representing Senate District 58. (Photo submitted)

Matt Little sworn in as state senator

Matt Little was sworn in on Tuesday as the state senator representing Senate District 58, which includes Lakeville, Farmington, along with the surrounding townships and small towns.

The former mayor of Lakeville says he’s looking forward to getting started.

“We’ve got a lot of work to do to fix our health care system, improve transportation, rebuild a world-class education system, and create a tax environment that is better, smarter, and simpler,” he said.

“I am honored to be given this opportunity by the people of the district. I really can’t wait to get started,” he added. “If folks have some ideas and goals for our communities they’d like to see, start reaching out now.”

Contact Little by e-mail at [email protected] or by phone at his St. Paul office at 651-296-5252.

Executive Estates park plan input

The city of Farmington invites residents to provide input for a master plan for the Executive Estates development’s Prairie Pine Park from 7-8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, at Rambling River Center, 325 Oak St.

Residents’ ideas will be incorporated into a master plan that will be reviewed at the 7 p.m. Feb. 8 Park and Recreation Advisory Commission meeting at City Hall.

Anyone with questions about the master plan can contact Farmington Parks and Recreation Director Randy Distad at [email protected] or 651-280-6851.

Farmington Library events

The Farmington Library, 508 Third St., will offer the following programs. Call 651-438-0250 or visit www.dakotacounty.us/library for more information.

Opening Knitting, 1:30-2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11. Join other knitters in an informal setting. Learn new stitches, get help with unfinished projects or just enjoy new friends while you knit. Other crafters also welcome.

MNsure, 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11. Meet with a Certified Application Counselor to help set up an account with MNsure, the one-stop health insurance marketplace where Minnesotans can compare plans and choose from a variety of health insurance options. Registration requested, walk-ins OK as time and space allow.

Storytime for 2s-6s, 10:30-11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 13. Read, play, sing, talk and write together with stories and activities to develop early literacy skills for toddlers and preschoolers. Siblings welcome. Ages: 2-6.

Friday Fun for Teens, 3:30-4:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13. Drop in for fun activities after a long week of school. Ages: 10-16.

Farmington KCs hold pancake breakfast

The Farmington Knights of Columbus will hold a pancake breakfast from 9 a.m. to noon Sunday, Jan. 8, at the Church of St. Michael, 22120 Denmark Ave., Farmington.

Pancakes, French toast, sausage links and scrambled eggs will be served along with coffee, juice and water. Good-will offerings will be accepted. Proceeds from the breakfast will go towards local charitable efforts.

Eagan Garden Club

The Eagan Garden Club will meet 7-9 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, at the Eagan Municipal Center, 3830 Pilot Knob Road. Speaker Clay Christensen will present “Gardening with the Wild World in Mind.” Minnesota Zoo bird curator Jamie Ries and bird zookeeper Shannon Bloemke greet and accept a nest box donation from Boy Scout Troop 248 leaders Zach Apitz and Alden Pruer. (Photo submitted)

Local Boy Scout troop makes nest boxes for zoo

Boy Scout Troop 248 from West St. Paul built eight new nest boxes for the waterfowl that live along the Minnesota Zoo’s Tropics Trail. The boxes will help the zoo’s tropical ducks safely breed and nest along Gibbon Island.

The zoo’s Gibbon Island habitat features 25 different species of waterfowl. The diversity of the waterfowl species is based on several components, including geographical location, bill adaptation, plumage, and compatibility.

One of the major deciding factors was the nesting season and behavior of each of the species. The zoo could not have all 25 breed at the same time of year, competing for the same habitat needs. Each species has its typical few months per year that they go to nest along the lake, and in different locations such as in cavities or on the ground. This helps reduce aggression and breeding stress between all of the birds in the habitat.

“I wanted to build these houses to give back to nature,” said troop leader Zachary Apitz. “I thought it would be good for us to give back to the ducks with this gesture.”

It took a total of four hours to build and paint the nest boxes with the help of seven scouts, as well as three students from the St. Thomas Academy/Visitation Clay Target Team. The troop is composed of scouts from all over the metro area.

“Many of the species here are scrape nesters, where they make a depression in the soil hidden by plants,” said Jamie Toste, curator of birds at the zoo.

“Since we have limited nesting habitat on the lake, nest boxes that simulate this protective plant barrier are offered for them to create their scrape nest inside. The slatted boxes that Zach and his troop built for us are a needed resource for birds to successfully breed here. We greatly appreciate the troop’s generosity towards the zoo and their dedication to nature.”

The Minnesota Zoo is home to eight species of threatened to endangered ducks, including the critically endangered Baer’s pochard native to southeast Asia. Toste is the studbook keeper and helps to manage the Species Survival Plan for Baer’s pochard housed in the North American Region, and monitors these populations for contribution to the Baer’s Pochard Task Force.

More information is at mnzoo.org. Mike Slavik

Slavik elected board chair, new commissioner welcomed

Commissioner Mike Slavik, who represents District 1 of Dakota County, was selected as board chair by the Dakota County Board of Commissioners to replace Commissioner Nancy Schouweiler, who retired after 18 years. Commissioner Kathleen Gaylord, who represents District 2, will serve as vice chair.

Replacing Commissioner Schouweiler to represent District 4 on the Board is newly elected Commissioner Joe Atkins of Inver Grove Heights. Kathleen Gaylord

Atkins has served as a member of the Inver Grove Heights School Board, as mayor of Inver Grove Heights, and as state representative for District 52B for seven terms.

During the inaugural 2017 County Board meeting, Slavik highlighted several 2017 board priorities, including:

– Enhancing the resident customer experience by expanding online payment options for residents applying for permits and licenses, and paying for other services.

– Working closely with Dakota County’s stakeholders and state and federal policymakers to advance the goal of transportation funding equity and effectiveness. Joe Atkins

– Implementing recommendations from the county’s 2016 East-West Transit Study to improve transit options on east-west corridors in Dakota County.

– Completing preparation of the Natural Resources Management Plan that will continue to set the direction of caring for natural resources, including removal of invasive species in Dakota County parks and expanding residential and business recycling efforts.

– Working to lower long-term incarceration rates by improving coordination of services for inmates who have mental illness and chemical health challenges.

“All of these are very specific initiatives for 2017, but we’ll also do the hundreds of daily activities that make Dakota County a great place to live,” Slavik said. “Examples of this important work include improving public health, supporting people with disabilities, plowing our roads, protecting children from abuse and so much more.”

Street, utility projects planned in Burnsville

In March, the Burnsville City Council will consider a number of street projects for construction in 2017. These projects, estimated at $5.7 million, are based on the city’s five-year Capital Improvement Plan. The plan prioritizes improvements based on age and condition of the roadway and replacement schedules of utilities located under the street.

Neighborhood meetings will be held in January for affected residents, who should have already received notices.

Projects planned for 2017 include:

Street Reconstruction – Typically includes replacing aging and failing roads. The road is removed, ground up and combined with gravel to create a strong base for the new road. Utility work and curb replacement may also occur.

• Ladybird Lane Area (north of Highway 13)

Anticipated Start: April

Anticipated Completion: End of June

Street Rehabilitation – Typically includes removing the top two inches of existing road and replacing it with asphalt. The new surface has an approximate lifespan of 20-25 years.

• Greenhaven Drive Area (south of 150th Street and west of I-35)

Anticipated Start/Completion: A four-week project that will be completed before Labor Day

Street Reclamation – Typically a hybrid of rehabilitation and reconstruction. Reclamation is a cost-effective method to upgrade a street that is too deteriorated for rehabilitation, but has existing utilities and curbs that do not need total replacement.

• Highland Forest 4th & 5th Additions (south of Williams Drive and east of Upton Avenue)

• Crosstown Estates (north of Burnsville Parkway and east of County Road 5)

• Knoll Circle (west of Nicollet Avenue and south of 134th Street)

• Portland Avenue Cul-De-Sac (north of McAndrews Road)

• North Crystal Lake Area (north of Crystal Lake)

Anticipated Start: Mid-May

Anticipated Completion: Labor Day

Maintenance Overlay – Similar to street rehabilitation. Overlays consist of spot curb repair, milling the top 1.5 inches of pavement and placing a 1.5-inch asphalt overlay. This project will be considered if the city receives favorable bids on its other street projects.

• Sunset Lane and Glenview Drive (south of Williams Drive and west of Upton Avenue)

For more information and to sign up for periodic updates on city road projects, visit www.burnsville.org/streetrecon.

Free skating at Burnsville Ice Center

A free skating event for all ages will be offered to celebrate National Skating Month 12-1:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, at the Burnsville Ice Center, 251 Civic Center Parkway.

Attendees will receive free admission, discounted skate rental and free private mini-lessons for new skaters. Lesson space is limited and is first-come, first-serve. Sponsored by the Minnesota Valley Figure Skating Club and the Burnsville Ice Center Learn to Skate Program. Visit www.burnsvilleicecenter.org for more information. Erin Maye Quade was sworn in Jan. 3 as state representative for Apple Valley and Lakeville. (Photo submitted)

Maye Quade sworn in to represent Apple Valley and Lakeville

First-term Rep. Erin Maye Quade, DFL-Apple Valley, was sworn in as a member of the Minnesota House of Representatives on Jan. 3, the first day of the 2017 legislative session.

“I am proud to represent the community where I grew up,” she said. “I have always been committed to community and I’m looking forward to representing my neighbors in St. Paul. It’s fitting that Rep. Mack, a graduate of Apple Valley High School, will pass the baton to me, an Eastview High School graduate.”

In late December, Speaker Kurt Daudt appointed Rep. Maye Quade to three committees: Education Innovation Policy; Job Growth & Energy Affordability Policy and Finance; and the Veterans Affairs Division.

With a number of problems to address, Rep. Maye Quade has committed to bipartisanship and common-ground solutions.

“I am excited about my committee assignments; there is a lot of bipartisan work to do for our students, veterans and businesses. These committees are a great opportunity to work with my Republican colleagues to find common ground to move Minnesota forward,” she said.

Maye Quade encourages constituents to contact her with any comments, questions, concerns, or ideas on any legislative topic. She can be reached by phone at 651-296-5506 or by email at [email protected]. Community members can sign up to receive periodic legislative updates through email at www.house.mn/57a.

Apple Valley seeks to fill vacancies on parks committee

Two vacancies currently exist on Apple Valley’s Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee for three-year terms expiring March 1, 2020. The City Council will fill these vacancies by appointment.

Persons interested in submitting their names for consideration must file an application with the city clerk by 4:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10. Application forms can be obtained at www.cityofapplevalley.org or at the office of the Apple Valley City Clerk, 7100 147th St. W., or by calling 952-953-2506.

The seven-member Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee investigates issues relating to city parks, including planning and development of parks and open space, zoning amendment requests or proposed housing developments that may affect city parks or trail needs, and park development bond issues. The committee votes on recommendations, which are then sent to the City Council for consideration. The committee generally meets on the first Thursday in January, March, May, September, and November, beginning at 7 p.m., at the Apple Valley Municipal Center.

New Sociables to meet Jan. 9

New Sociables Women’s Organization will meet 9:15 a.m. Monday, Jan. 9, at Spirit of Life Presbyterian Church, 14401 Pilot Knob Road, Apple Valley. The church is located a half mile north of County Road 42.

Guest speaker Barry ZeVan will present “Keeping Faith and Never Giving Up.” ZeVan will be remembered as the “Peek-a-boo Weatherman,” on Channel 5 from 1971-76. His career began at the age of 5 and has spanned every part of the entertainment business including Broadway, radio and television. In addition, he is also an author of a book released earlier this year – “My Life among the Giants, A Memoir: THANK YOU JERRY STILLER.”

ZeVan was inducted into the Minnesota’s Broadcasting Hall of Fame in 2013. He is a three-time Emmy-nominated television documentary producer, writer, director, talent and local and international production designer.

New Sociables is a social and service organization for all women in the south suburbs. Activities include 500 card club, book group, bridge, mahjong, crafts and more. For more information, call Kate Ionescu at 952-457-9321 or Jean Benda at 952-423-7102.

Optimist Club forming to serve youths in Lakeville

The Optimist Club of Prior Lake-Savage is sponsoring an Optimist Club in Lakeville. Members of the Prior Lake-Savage Optimist Club will hold a luncheon and informational meeting 12 noon Tuesday, Jan. 10, and a dinner and informational meeting 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, at 18472 Kenyon Ave., Lakeville. The sessions will last about one hour. RSVP to designated club president Larry Lawrence at [email protected] or phone 952-994-2724 to attend.

Anyone interested in helping with kids’ projects in the Lakeville area is invited to a meal and meeting session.

Those unable to attend can learn more about the Optimist Club by contacting Lawrence at 952-994-2724 or [email protected]. Information about Optimist International can be found at www.optimist.org.