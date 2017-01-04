Arts briefs for the week of Jan. 6

Women’s choir seeks new members

January is open membership month for the Eagan Women of Note. Women in the south metro area who love to sing and may be interested in joining the choir are invited to visit Monday rehearsals during January.

The non-audition choir rehearses throughout the school year with separate fall and spring semesters that end with concerts in December and May. During each semester, the choir perfects 12 to 15 pieces of music, ranging from jazz and popular, to folk and patriotic music, in preparation for outreach performances and a final concert. The choir performs at community events, senior centers, nursing homes and veterans hospitals.

Women 18 and older are encouraged to visit the choir during rehearsals Monday nights beginning Jan. 9, 6:30-8:30 p.m., at Falcon Ridge Middle School in Apple Valley.

Enrollment for the semester is $60, which covers professional leadership, music and overhead expenses. Those interested in attending a rehearsal should send an email to [email protected]. More information about the choir can be found at www.eaganwomenofnote.org.

Wayne Brady at Mystic Lake

Wayne Brady, host of television game show “Let’s Make a Deal,” is coming to the Mystic Showroom 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13.

Brady has entertained audiences with his acting, singing and improvisational skills for over a decade.

In 1998, his career took off with “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” for which he won a 2003 Emmy Award for Outstanding Individual Performance in a Variety, Musical or Comedy Series. Brady went on to host his own syndicated talk show “The Wayne Brady Show” for two seasons. He picked up two Emmys for Outstanding Talk Show Host and the show won Outstanding Talk Show.

In 2008, Brady was nominated for a Grammy for his single “A Change Is Gonna Come,” off his debut album “A Long Time Coming.” He also released a children’s album called “Radio Wayne” which took the top spot on iTunes and Amazon kids charts.

Tickets are $35 and $49. Contact the box office at 952-496-6563 or visit mysticlake.com for more details.

Country music at Mystic

Country music starts Josh Turner and Joe Nichols perform 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, at Mystic Lake in Prior Lake.

Turner has sold more than 12 million units, is a disciple of traditional country music and is one of the youngest members of the Grand Ole Opry. From his 2003 platinum-selling debut “Long Black Train” to his most recent 2012 Billboard No. 1 release “Punching Bag,” Turner has garnered multiple Grammy, CMA, and ACM nominations. Turner’s hits include “Your Man,” “Why Don’t We Just Dance,” “Firecracker,” “Would You Go with Me,” “All Over Me” and “Time Is Love.”

Nichols is a four-time Grammy nominee. The multi-platinum artist’s latest album “Crickets” debuted in the top three on the Billboard Country Albums Chart with the hits “Yeah” and “Sunny and 75.” Nichols has six No. 1 hits and eight Top 10 singles.

Tickets are $45 and $59. Contact the box office at 952-496-6563 or visit mysticlake.com for more details.

Theresa Caputo at Mystic Lake

Theresa Caputo, psychic medium and star of reality TV show “Long Island Medium,” will showcase her abilities live in the Mystic Showroom 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18.

Caputo has been a practicing medium for more than 10 years and tours the country with her live show “Theresa Caputo Live! The Experience.” She is also the author of “There’s More to Life than This: Healing Messages, Remarkable Stories, and Insight from the Other Side,” which debuted at No. 2 on the New York Times best seller list, and “You Can’t Make This Stuff Up: Life Changing Lessons from Heaven.”

Tickets are $45-$95. Contact the box office at 952-496-6563 or visit mysticlake.com for more details.