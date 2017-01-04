Arts Calendar for the week of Jan. 6

To submit items for the Arts Calendar, email: [email protected].

Auditions

Children’s Castle Theater will hold auditions for ages 5 and older for “Disney’s The Little Mermaid” 6 p.m. Jan. 9 and 10 at the Lakeville Area Arts Center, 20965 Holyoke Ave., Lakeville. All experience levels welcome. Production will feature a cast of 100-170 actors. Several featured roles for strong male singers ages 14-18. Rehearsals run Monday-Friday evenings with performances in March. Rehearsals will be held in Farmington with performances in Lakeville. Low commitment (one night a week) roles available for youth actors who would like to experience theater but may not be ready for heavy rehearsal and performance schedules. Visit www.childrenscastletheater.org for more information.

The Northfield Arts Guild will hold auditions for William Gibson’s “The Miracle Worker,” a play based on Helen Keller’s autobiography, 5-6:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, for children’s roles; and 6:30-8 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, and 7:30-9 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30, for adult and teen roles. Auditions will be held at the Northfield Arts Guild Center for the Arts, 304 Division St. S., Northfield. Information: http://northfieldartsguild.org.

Exhibits

“The Best of Bonnie and Friends 2” art show runs through Jan. 14 in the gallery of Burnsville’s Ames Center. Information: ames-center.com.

“Storied Design,” an exhibit featuring photographs by Timothy Schacker and quilts by Jean Wakely, runs Jan. 5 through Feb. 4 in the main gallery at the Northfield Arts Guild Center for the Arts. Artist reception 6:30-9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6. Gallery hours: 12-6 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays. Information: northfieldartsguild.org.

Music

Men’s vocal ensemble Cantus presents “No Greater Love Than This” 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 7, at Lakeville Area Arts Center, 20965 Holyoke Ave., Lakeville. Tickets: $32-$35 at www.lakevilleareaartscenter.com or 952-985-4640.

Middle Spunk Creek Boys, 7-9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 7, Steeple Center, 14375 S. Robert Trail, Rosemount. Part of Blue Grass at the Steeple Center series. Tickets: $10 at www.rosemountarts.com or at the door.

BOB The Music of Bob Dylan, 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, Steeple Center, 14375 S. Robert Trail, Rosemount. Tickets: $14 at www.rosemountarts.com or at the door. Information: www.rosemountarts.com.

Riverside Hitmen, 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, Valleywood Golf Course Clubhouse, Apple Valley, part of the Frozen Apple Concert Series. Free. Food available for purchase plus full bar service starting at 5 p.m. Information: http://avartsfoundation.org/events/.

Theater

“Pump Boys and Dinettes,” presented by Troupe America, 2 and 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, at Ames Center, 12600 Nicollet Ave., Burnsville. Tickets: $30-$40 at the box office, Ticketmaster.com or 800-982-2787.

Workshops/classes/other

Yoga classes at Precision and Flow Pilates, 13708 County Road 11, Burnsville. Candlelight Yoga, 7-8 p.m. Thursdays, $20. Drop in or sign up at www.precisionandflowpilates.com.

Teen Poetry Jam/Rap Battle, 4-5 p.m. the first Tuesday of each month at Apple Valley Teen Center, 14255 Johnny Cake Ridge Road, Apple Valley, 952-953-2385. Ages 12-18.

Drawing & Painting (adults and teens) with artist Christine Tierney, classes 9 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and 9 a.m. to noon Wednesdays, River Ridge Studios, 190 S. River Ridge Circle, Burnsville. Information: www.christinetierney.com, 612-210-3377.

Brushworks School of Art Burnsville offers fine art education through drawing and painting. Classes for adults and teens. Information: Patricia Schwartz, www.BrushworksSchoolofArt.com, 651-214-4732.

Soy candle making classes held weekly in Eagan near 55 and Yankee Doodle. Call Jamie at 651-315-4849 for dates and times. $10 per person. Presented by Making Scents in Minnesota.

The Lakeville Area Arts Center offers arts classes for all ages, www.lakevillemn.gov, 952-985-4640.

Rosemount History Book Club meets 6:30-8 p.m. the second Tuesday of each month at the Robert Trail Library. Information: John Loch, 952-255-8545 or [email protected].

SouthSide Writers, Saturday workgroup for aspiring writers, offering critique, submission and manuscript preparation information, support and direction, 10 a.m. to noon, Wescott Library, 1340 Wescott Road, Eagan. Information: 651-688-0365.

Dakota Speakers Toastmasters meets 6-7 p.m. Mondays at Apple Valley Ecumen Seasons Learning Center. Information: http://dakota.toastmastersclubs.org/.