BHS seeks community partners for Career Expo

Burnsville High School is looking for community partners who can provide career information to students at the school’s Career Expo on Monday, Jan. 30, from 3:30-6 p.m.

BHS is transforming the learning environment for students by helping them identify their passions, recognize their potential, and plan for future opportunities in college and career. Business and community leaders are invited to help by sharing their expertise and knowledge about what skills are needed in their fields.

Participating partners will have the opportunity to inspire and share information about their business/industry with hundreds of students. Each partner will have a dedicated area to “set up shop” in an area that aligns with the school’s Pathways model. For instance, an engineering firm will have a table in the “Design, Engineering and Manufacturing” section.

This is not a job fair. Burnsville High School will host an event in April 2017 for businesses seeking high school employees.

Everyone interested in participating can contact Marcia Sexton at [email protected]g or 952-707-2339.