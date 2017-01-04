Business Buzz for the week of Jan. 6

Colleen Ratzlaff-LaBeau

Chamber names Colleen Ratzlaff-LaBeau 2016 Business Person of the Year

The Lakeville Area Chamber of Commerce’s 2016 Business Person of the Year has been breaking new ground for decades, literally and figuratively.

Colleen Ratzlaff-LaBeau, Lakeville, was one of the first women in the construction industry when she began selling real estate and building homes in the mid-1980s. She opened Ratzlaff Construction in 1986, which became Ratzlaff Homes in 1999, and she remains one of the few real estate professionals involved in both new construction and existing home sales.

The company started with a few lots in Lakeville and has grown steadily over the years, building hundreds of homes in and around the Twin Cities. LaBeau now also manages a sales team launching a 374-unit condominium complex in Minneapolis.

LaBeau’s strong work ethic started early. She owned her own paper route, babysitting, and cleaning businesses before she was 12. By high school LaBeau was taking advantage of the work-release program, leaving school by mid-morning to juggle her jobs cleaning and painting apartments and managing a retail store. “A lot of times, we would paint until midnight,” LaBeau said. “I had 21 different cleaning accounts.”

Within three months of earning her license and working for a local real estate company, she was promoted to office manager, and within nine months she and then brother-in-law Jerry Ratzlaff launched Ratzlaff Construction.

LaBeau devotes the same energy and drive to public service as she does to business. The youngest of four children raised in a single-parent household, the family regularly volunteered in the community, including visits to a local nursing home.

“That was our social outing,” LaBeau said. “We didn’t even know we were doing anything special. We just thought it was normal.”

Recently re-elected to her second term on the Lakeville City Council, LaBeau has been active in the Lakeville Area Chamber of Commerce for more than 15 years, and a member of the Southern Twin Cities Association of Realtors (STCAR) for more than 30 years, serving in numerous positions.

She served as STCAR president and was named Realtor of the Year in 2005 and in 2009 was awarded the organization’s Distinguished Realtor of the Year for Community Service.

LaBeau is on the leadership team at Crossroads Church and is active in Lakeville Rotary, where she has been president and helped co-chair the annual Taste of Lakeville.

The Lakeville Area Chamber of Commerce Business Person of the Year Selection Committee is made up of past recipients of the award. Jack Matasosky, owner of Appro Development in Lakeville, was one of about a dozen Lakeville Area Chamber of Commerce Committee members present who unanimously agreed to name LaBeau as 2016’s Business Person of the Year.

Matasosky said LaBeau never says “no” to helping others and described her leadership role in organizing the Taste of Lakeville as pivotal.

“It really brought that celebration up a notch and I think set a new standards for what the expectations were for that event to keep growing and giving back to the community,” Matasosky said. “I give her a lot of credit for that.”

State Rep. Roz Peterson, a Lakeville Chamber of Commerce member, added LaBeau also stood out to the committee for bringing a business perspective to decisions made in Lakeville.

“Colleen brought the voice of business to the Lakeville City Council and made sacrifices in order to serve,” Peterson said.

Chamber dinner and awards

The Lakeville Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism will hold its annual membership dinner and awards presentation Monday, Jan. 30, at Brackett’s Crossing Country Club.

The event begins with a 6 p.m. reception, followed by dinner at 7 p.m.

Cost is $55 per person or $100 per couple; $420 reserved table of eight. To RSVP and for more information, contact Amy at 952-469-2020 or [email protected]. Rob Maloney

Maloney joins Boulay

Eagan native Rob Maloney has been hired as an estate and trust associate at Boulay, a Minneapolis-based accounting and consulting firm.

Maloney is a recent graduate of the University of St. Thomas School of Law.

Women Empowered event set Jan. 17

The Burnsville Chamber Women Empowered group is hosting a networking social 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, on how to dress for success in today’s business casual world.

The event will be at Burger Jones, Aurora Village Center, 1619 County Road 42 W., Burnsville. Appetizers will be provided and a cash bar will be available.

Tracy Pleschourt, owner of SheStyle, will share her expertise on dressing for success.

To register or for more information, call the chamber office at 952-435-6000.

Audiobook version of Goodman’s memoir released

The Goodman Group, a senior living and health care industry leader which manages The Commons on Marice in Eagan, has released founder John B. Goodman’s memoir on audiobook.

His book, “The Road to Self: Reflections from a Soulful CEO,” was published in 2015 to help readers discover how a deep connection to inner self can bring happiness to personal life and professional life. Goodman died unexpectedly in early 2016.

Since the book’s release in October 2015, more than 7,200 copies have been distributed. Midwest Book Review named “The Road to Self” a Reviewer’s Choice book.

Copies are available for purchase online at Amazon with a portion of the net proceeds being donated to nonprofits Intergenerational Learning Center and Caregivers Support Network.

The book is also available in paperback and hardcover formats. For more information, visit www.thesoulfulceo.com or www.thegoodmangroup.com.