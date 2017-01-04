Business Calendar for the week of Jan. 6

To submit items for the Business Calendar, email: [email protected].

Apple Valley Chamber of Commerce events:

• Tuesday, Jan. 10, 4:30-6:30 p.m., ribbon cutting, Royal Credit Union, 14295 Cedar Ave., Apple Valley. Royal Credit Union has moved to the former Deerwood Bank location. Appetizers, beer and wine will be served. Information: [email protected].

• Thursday, Jan. 19, 4:30-6:30 p.m., Business After Hours, James Barton Design-Build, 5920 148th St., Apple Valley. Co-hosted by Jeff Grambo of Edward Jones. Information: [email protected].

Burnsville Chamber of Commerce events:

• Wednesday, Jan. 11, 8-9 a.m., AM Coffee Break, Inspiration Design Center, 2200 Highway 13 W., Burnsville. Information: [email protected].

• Tuesday, Jan. 17, 4-6 p.m., Women Empowered, Burger Jones, Aurora Village Center, 1619 County Road 42 W., Burnsville. Tracy Pleschourt, owner of SheStyle, will speak on dressing for success in the world of business casual. Cost: $25 members, $35 nonmembers. Information: Tricia Andrews at [email protected].

• Thursday, Jan. 19, 8-9 a.m., Chamber 101, Chamber Office, Gateway Building, 350 W. Burnsville Parkway, Burnsville. Learn how to maximize your membership and how to manage your account online. Information: Tricia Andrews at [email protected].

Dakota County Regional Chamber of Commerce events:

• Friday, Jan. 6, 7:30-9 a.m., Legislative Breakfast: Paid Sick and Safe Leave, The Commons on Marice, 1380 Marice Drive, Eagan. Speaker: Cam Winton, director of energy and labor-management policy with the Minnesota Chamber. Cost: $25 members, $30 nonmembers; series pass, $160. Registration required. Information: Vicki Stute at 651-288-9201 or [email protected].

• Monday, Jan. 9, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Good Day Dakota County: The World’s Fair, Valleywood Golf Club, 4851 McAndrews Road, Apple Valley. Speaker: Mark Ritchie, president and CEO of the Minnesota World’s Fair Bid Committee. Cost: $25 members, $40 nonmembers, $220 series pass. Information: 651-452-9872 or [email protected].

• Thursday, Jan. 12, 8-9 a.m., Coffee Break, Home Federal Savings Bank, 2805 Dodd Road, Suite 160, Eagan. Open to all members. Free. Information: Emily Corson at 651-288-9202 or [email protected].

• Thursday, Jan. 12, 4:30-6 p.m., Legislative Reception, Mendakota Country Club, 2075 Mendakota Road, Mendota Heights. Reservations required. Free. Information: 651-452-9872 or [email protected].

• Wednesday, Jan. 18, 4-7 p.m., ribbon cutting, The Sanctuary at West St. Paul, 1746 Oakdale Ave., West St. Paul. Opening festivities, 4-7 p.m. Ribbon cutting, 6 p.m. Information: Lori Oelrich at [email protected].

Lakeville Area Chamber of Commerce events:

• Friday, Jan. 6, 3-5 p.m., ribbon cutting and After Hours, Dakota Curling Club, Dakota Curling Center, Holyoke Avenue. Information: Shanen Corlett at 952-469-2020 or [email protected].

• Thursday, Jan. 12, 4:30-6:30 p.m., After Hours: Appro Development and Cerron Properties, Brackett’s Crossing Country Club, 7976 Judicial Road, Lakeville. Information: Amy Green at 952-469-2020 or [email protected].

• Friday, Jan. 13, 8:30 a.m., Teacher Appreciation Breakfast, Lake Marion Elementary. Information: Amy Green at 952-469-2020 or [email protected]g.